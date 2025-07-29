A Symphony of Survival: Dariya Letto’s Rise from Ruins to Recognition
Los Angeles, CA, July 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In a time when art must rise from the rubble and creativity becomes an act of defiance, Ukrainian composer and psychologist Dariya Letto stands as one of the most compelling voices in modern cinematic music. A survivor of two wars, a mother, a healer, and now a rising force in international film scoring, Letto’s journey reads like a screenplay - and soon, it will be one.
Letto’s early life in Donetsk, Ukraine, was marked by the quiet focus of musical discipline. Under the guidance of the esteemed composer Vladimir Stetsenko, her gift for narrative soundscapes emerged early. He recognized in her a rare cinematic instinct and urged her to chase it all the way to Hollywood.
But in 2014, just as her path was beginning to unfold, everything changed. As Russian forces invaded her hometown, Letto was forced to flee with her young daughter amid relentless shelling, leaving behind family, belongings, and the life she had built. When the war returned in 2022, destroying her home once again, she escaped to Kyiv, carrying nothing but resilience and the will to begin again.
Yet Letto placed her artistic career on hold again this time to care for a critically ill loved one. Her reawakening came with the encouragement of a close friend named Taras, who saw what war hadn’t extinguished - her voice. His tragic death would later inspire some of her most powerful work.
Working amid blackouts and air raid sirens in war-torn Kyiv, Letto recorded and released three cinematic albums under CTS Records, LTD, and later released her fourth album independently - a defiant return to form, and a reclaiming of her artistic autonomy. Her haunting compositions blend sorrow, survival, and sweeping emotionality, and have begun to earn international recognition.
Letto’s work soon caught the attention of multi-Emmy® Award-winning filmmaker Shane Stanley, who brought her on to compose additional score for his upcoming films Six Days in Evergreen and The Legend of Van Dorn. Her music also features in the Thai drama Burning Rain. In 2024, her compositions “Ascension” and “Time” were both awarded Bronze Medals by the Global Music Awards, a testament to her rising global stature.
Yet Letto’s impact reaches beyond music alone. Combining her degree in psychology with her expertise in composition, she developed a psychocorrectional therapy for combat trauma, a groundbreaking method integrating original music with clinical recovery strategies. The therapy is currently in the process of being patented.
Now, in a full-circle moment, Letto has signed a development deal with Visual Arts Entertainment for a feature film based on her life - a deeply human story of war, exile, motherhood, and healing through creation. At the same time, she prepares to compose her first full-length film score and original music for an upcoming audiobook by a best-selling author.
Dariya Letto is not just scoring films - she’s scoring survival. She is a composer shaped by conflict, guided by empathy, and driven by purpose. With every note she writes, she reclaims the silence left by war - and transforms it into something unforgettable.
