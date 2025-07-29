A Symphony of Survival: Dariya Letto’s Rise from Ruins to Recognition

Dariya Letto, is a Ukrainian composer and psychologist who survived two wars and turned her experiences into powerful cinematic music. A survivor of two wars, a mother, a healer, and now a rising force in international film scoring, Letto’s journey reads like a screenplay - and soon, it will be one. In 2025, her works “Ascension” and “Time” each won a Global Music Award, marking her as a rising voice in film scoring.