Revolve Recovery Launches Trauma Ecology Integration Model (TEIM)
Revolve Recovery has launched the Trauma Ecology Integration Model™ (TEIM™), a new framework developed by Dr. Georgina K. Smith. TEIM redefines trauma as a relational and systemic ecology, introducing concepts like Orbits of Harm and Trauma Atmospheres to explore how trauma evolves across generations, institutions, and culture.
Marina Del Rey, CA, July 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Revolve Recovery, a leading trauma-informed recovery center based in Marina del Rey, California, is proud to announce the launch of the Trauma Ecology Integration Model™ (TEIM™), a new framework for trauma healing developed by founder Dr. Georgina K. Smith.
TEIM redefines trauma not just as an event or individual nervous system response, but as a dynamic, relational, and systemic ecology. This model helps individuals and clinicians alike understand how trauma creates lingering atmospheres, intergenerational patterns, and relational or institutional echoes that continue to shape human experience long after the original harm.
“At Revolve, we’ve always believed trauma doesn’t happen in isolation, and healing shouldn’t either,” said Dr. Smith. “TEIM invites us to map the full ecosystem of trauma, including what’s been inherited, distorted, suppressed, and ignored.”
Key features of the model include new concepts such as:
- Orbits of Harm
- Trauma Satellites
- Satellite Spirals
- Trauma Atmospheres
TEIM also tracks how trauma adapts, reappears, and mutates in response to cultural silence, systemic oppression, institutional betrayal, and social expectations.
Unlike traditional models focused on symptom relief alone, TEIM asks:
“What orbit is this symptom part of, and what systems or survival strategies are trying to keep it alive?”
With nearly 70% of adults in the U.S. experiencing at least one traumatic event in their lifetime, and with countless others living with undiagnosed, complex, and intergenerational trauma, TEIM arrives at a time of critical need.
“Trauma may be a trending word, but the global crisis it represents is real… and still deeply misunderstood,” said Dr. Smith. “We need trauma healing models that are as expansive, complex, and intersectional as the realities we face.”
About Revolve Recovery:
Revolve Recovery is a trauma-informed recovery center based in Marina del Rey, California, dedicated to providing integrative, relational, and culturally aware treatment for individuals impacted by trauma. With a commitment to clinical excellence and community-rooted care, Revolve offers innovative approaches that address the full emotional and systemic realities of recovery.
Dr. Georgina Smith
(213) 693-1606
https://revolverecovery.com
