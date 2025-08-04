ExcelPrep Expands to Bloomington, Bringing Excellence in Special Education and ABA Therapy Services to More Families
ExcelPrep expands to Bloomington, IL, offering Special Education and ABA services for neurodiverse learners ages 3–13. Founded in Champaign in 2023, ExcelPrep provides Direct Instruction, Precision Teaching, and ABA to support cognitive, behavioral, and social growth. The new site opens with a ribbon cutting on August 11 at 4pm at 1615 Commerce Parkway.
Bloomington, IL, August 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- ExcelPrep, a leading provider of Special Education and Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) services, proudly announces its expansion into the Bloomington, IL, and McLean County. This move marks a new chapter in Excel Prep’s mission to provide innovative services to neurodiverse learners ages 3-13 across the region. With a core focus on Direct Instruction, Precision Teaching, and Applied Behavior Analysis ExcelPrep programs prioritize the success of learners born brain different through innovative teaching strategies and compassionate care. ExcelPrep started in Champaign in 2023 based on the wish of the Founder’s daughter who asked her family to “build a school so that she could learn.” Now in program year three, ExcelPrep continues to expand its site locations to meet the growing need of Illinois families. Now, families in Bloomington will gain access to a full suite of programs designed to foster cognitive skill growth, social communication skills, and learning-behavioral success. “Bloomington is a vibrant and growing community, and we’re honored to bring our services to local families,” said Dani Wipperman, Head of School at ExcelPrep. “Our team is committed to ensuring that every learner regardless of diagnosis or learning profile receives quality services in Central Illinois.” -Landria Seals Green, CEO
Services Offered at the new Bloomington location Include:
• Special Education Programs tailored to IEP/ISP goals and individual learning styles
• ABA Therapy conducted by Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs) and trained RBTs
• Parent and Caregiver Support including workshops, coaching, and resources
• Behavioral and Academic Assessments to identify and track each child’s growth
• Collaborative School Partnerships with local districts and private institutions
ExcelPrep’s new Bloomington center is designed to feel welcoming and student centered, offering a sensory friendly gym, therapeutic learning spaces, and tools that support engagement and independence.
ExcelPrep will host a ribbon cutting and open house on August 11 at 4pm at its new location 1615 Commerce Parkway, Bloomington IL. RSVP is preferred.
RSVP at excelprep.jotform.com/251991979187984
To learn more about ExcelPrep Bloomington, email us at info@excelprepschools.org
Contact
Excel PrepContact
Destanea Gonzalez
217-800-5210
https://www.excelprepschools.org
