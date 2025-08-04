ExcelPrep Expands to Bloomington, Bringing Excellence in Special Education and ABA Therapy Services to More Families

ExcelPrep expands to Bloomington, IL, offering Special Education and ABA services for neurodiverse learners ages 3–13. Founded in Champaign in 2023, ExcelPrep provides Direct Instruction, Precision Teaching, and ABA to support cognitive, behavioral, and social growth. The new site opens with a ribbon cutting on August 11 at 4pm at 1615 Commerce Parkway.