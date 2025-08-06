RocketCup Coffee and United Way of Central New York Unite for Day of Caring with Community Mural Project
RocketCup Coffee is teaming up with United Way of Central New York for the 2025 Day of Caring, featuring a community mural project led by artist Tommy Lincoln. Volunteers will enjoy free coffee, and $1 from each Cuse® Coffee bag sold over the next 30 days will support United Way’s mission to uplift Central New York communities.
Syracuse, NY, August 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- RocketCup Coffee is proud to announce its partnership with United Way of Central New York for this year’s Day of Caring, taking place on Thursday, August 7, 2025. As part of the event, RocketCup will be serving complimentary coffee and volunteering alongside the community for a hands-on mural painting project led by local Syracuse artist Tommy Lincoln.
In addition to volunteering, RocketCup Coffee will donate $1 from every bag of Cuse® Coffee sold over the next 30 days to support United Way of CNY’s mission.
“Our mission is to help revitalize communities. United Way plays a big part in making that possible,” said Tom Cullen, CEO of RocketCup Coffee.
Since 2023, Tommy Lincoln has volunteered his talents on United Way of CNY’s Day of Caring, donating the design and installation of a mural to a CNY based local nonprofit. This year’s mural, “Powered by Wonder,” is inspired by The Museum of Science and Technology and their mission to ignite children’s curiosity, encourage discovery, inspire investigation through STEAM education.
Event Details
Date: Thursday, August 7, 2025
Coffee Service: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Mural Painting Begins: 1:30 p.m.
Location: Behind The MOST, 500 South Franklin St., Syracuse, NY
Activities Include:
● Free RocketCup Coffee for volunteers
● Live mural painting with artist Tommy Lincoln
● Volunteer slots for this project are filled, but the public is invited to watch the installation and visit volunteercny.org to discover one of the many volunteer projects still available.
About RocketCup Coffee
RocketCup Coffee exists to revitalize communities through the power of coffee. Known for its university partnerships and limited-edition roasts, the company continues to fuel local engagement and creative expression. The newest blend that is coming soon is Cuse® Coffee as a licensing partner of Syracuse University®. Visit www.rocketcupcoffee.com/cuse to learn more.
About United Way of Central New York
At United Way of Central New York, our mission is to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of our community. For more than a century we have been a trusted partner, raising awareness, engaging the community, and directing resources where they are needed most. Igniting the spirit of community collaboration, giving, and civic engagement to improve lives in Central New York for over 100 years – United, We Do More. Learn more at www.unitedway-cny.org
Contact
RocketCup CoffeeContact
Michael Tasner
716-343-0644
www.rocketcupcoffee.com
