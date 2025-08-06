RocketCup Coffee and United Way of Central New York Unite for Day of Caring with Community Mural Project

RocketCup Coffee is teaming up with United Way of Central New York for the 2025 Day of Caring, featuring a community mural project led by artist Tommy Lincoln. Volunteers will enjoy free coffee, and $1 from each Cuse® Coffee bag sold over the next 30 days will support United Way’s mission to uplift Central New York communities.