Torrence Strategies Launches $25M Future Builders Campaign to Fund Paid STEM Internships and Innovation Pipeline
Los Angeles, CA, August 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Torrence Strategies, a boutique advisory firm specializing in AI, venture, and operational transformation, has announced the launch of the $25M Future Builders Campaign—a bold philanthropic initiative to fund paid internships and a STEM innovation pipeline that connects high-potential students with real-world opportunities in tech, venture capital, and business leadership.
The initiative will:
- Create paid internship opportunities across innovation sectors
- Provide direct mentorship from industry executives
- Offer exposure to strategy, AI, venture, and business operations
- Establish a long-term talent pipeline into high-growth fields
“This campaign is a direct response to the untapped potential we see every day,” said Korin Torrence, Founder and Managing Partner. “Through Future Builders, we’re inviting mission-aligned investors to co-create a world where access to innovation isn’t a privilege—it’s a pathway.”
Torrence Strategies is calling on angel investors, family offices, philanthropic leaders, and strategic partners to contribute to the campaign and help accelerate its impact.
The firm has assembled an advisory board composed of social impact leaders, philanthropic visionaries, academic pioneers, prison reform advocates, and innovation architects to guide the initiative and ensure long-term success.
For partnership inquiries or to contribute to the campaign, contact: Korin@TorrenceStrategies.com.
Learn more at: www.TorrenceStrategies.com
The initiative will:
- Create paid internship opportunities across innovation sectors
- Provide direct mentorship from industry executives
- Offer exposure to strategy, AI, venture, and business operations
- Establish a long-term talent pipeline into high-growth fields
“This campaign is a direct response to the untapped potential we see every day,” said Korin Torrence, Founder and Managing Partner. “Through Future Builders, we’re inviting mission-aligned investors to co-create a world where access to innovation isn’t a privilege—it’s a pathway.”
Torrence Strategies is calling on angel investors, family offices, philanthropic leaders, and strategic partners to contribute to the campaign and help accelerate its impact.
The firm has assembled an advisory board composed of social impact leaders, philanthropic visionaries, academic pioneers, prison reform advocates, and innovation architects to guide the initiative and ensure long-term success.
For partnership inquiries or to contribute to the campaign, contact: Korin@TorrenceStrategies.com.
Learn more at: www.TorrenceStrategies.com
Contact
Torrence StrategiesContact
Korin Torrence
936-537-3214
torrencestrategies.com
Korin Torrence
936-537-3214
torrencestrategies.com
Categories