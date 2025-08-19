Groundwork Mats Expands Nationally, Bringing Comfort Performance Flooring from Equestrian Roots to Gyms, Workspaces, Retail, and Industrial Markets

Groundwork Mats has expanded nationwide, moving beyond its equestrian roots to serve gyms, workspaces, retail, and industrial markets. Made from a proprietary EVA foam and rubber blend, the lightweight mats offer grip, comfort, and anti-fatigue support with easy interlocking installation. Designed to boost safety, productivity, and wellness, they’re in stock now with free quotes and samples for qualified businesses.