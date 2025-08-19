Groundwork Mats Expands Nationally, Bringing Comfort Performance Flooring from Equestrian Roots to Gyms, Workspaces, Retail, and Industrial Markets
Groundwork Mats has expanded nationwide, moving beyond its equestrian roots to serve gyms, workspaces, retail, and industrial markets. Made from a proprietary EVA foam and rubber blend, the lightweight mats offer grip, comfort, and anti-fatigue support with easy interlocking installation. Designed to boost safety, productivity, and wellness, they’re in stock now with free quotes and samples for qualified businesses.
Houston, TX, August 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Groundwork Mats (groundworkmats.com), a premium provider of performance flooring solutions, today officially launches its full product line to the public and commercial sectors across the United States. Originally developed to serve the elite equestrian industry, Groundwork’s flooring systems are now available for a wide range of applications—from home gyms and fitness studios to warehouses, commercial workspaces, retail environments, and industrial facilities.
At the heart of the Groundwork product is a lightweight, durable mat system made from a proprietary blend of EVA foam and rubber. Engineered for superior grip, comfort, and anti-fatigue support, the mats feature interlocking tabs for secure placement and effortless installation. Designed to reduce strain from prolonged standing, these performance floors are already gaining attention from facility managers, fitness professionals, and business owners looking to enhance safety, productivity, and employee well-being.
“We built Groundwork on the idea that great floors don’t just support buildings—they support people,” said Clayton Sheridan, CEO of Groundwork. “What began as a solution for high-value horses has evolved into a performance product for the modern workplace. We’re proud to introduce a flooring solution that works as hard as the people who stand on it.”
Groundwork’s mats are now in stock and available for immediate shipment. The company is offering free quotes and product samples to qualified businesses and facilities. With interest already surging across multiple industries, Groundwork is poised to become the new standard in comfort performance flooring.
For additional information, media interviews, please visit www.groundworkmats.com or contact claridanent@gmail.com.
About Groundwork
Groundwork Mats is a subsidiary of Claridan Enterprises, LLC, a Texas-based flooring company born out of a passion for performance, protection, and ergonomic design. What began as a custom stall mat solution for elite equestrian clients has grown into a versatile product line serving fitness, commercial, retail, and industrial sectors. Groundwork’s mission is simple: deliver comfort and durability from the ground up.
Clayton Sheridan
530-263-3015
https://groundworkmats.com/
