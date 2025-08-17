The Cassata Foundation Sponsors Collier County Sheriff's Teen Driver Challenge
Rosario S. Cassata of the Cassata Foundation sponsored The Teen Driver Challenge along with the Collier County Sheriff's Department to ensure local teenagers are safe while on the road.
Naples, FL, August 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rosario S. Cassata and his wife Carolyn of The Cassata Foundation provided the funding for the Collier County Sheriff's Teen Driver Challenge Program this year.
The Collier County Sheriff's Office is dedicated to ensuring the safety of our young drivers while striving to significantly decrease the number of injuries and fatalities related to traffic accidents.
The Teen Drivers Challenge is a practical course aimed at equipping teenagers, under the guidance and training of certified law enforcement driving instructors, with the essential knowledge and hands-on experience required for safe driving, thereby lowering their risk of being involved in a collision.
The curriculum encompasses classroom instruction as well as outdoor driving road tests featuring several obstacles.
Upon successfully completing this course they receive a certificate to provide to their insurance company.
Congrats to this year's participants.
Rosario S. Cassata Trustee
631-396-7676
Multimedia
LT. Boyd, Collier County Sheriff's Dept, Rosario S. Cassata and his wife Carolyn, The Cassata Foundation, and Sheriff Gonzalez
The Cassata Foundation Supporting The Collier Community and Collier County Sherriff's Department
