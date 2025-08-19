Rebuilding Together Boston Celebrates Its 35th Anniversary of Rebuilding Homes and Revitalizing Greater Boston Communities

Rebuilding Together Boston announced today that the nonprofit is entering its 35th year of service to Boston homeowners and nonprofit facilities and open spaces. Since 1991, Rebuilding Together Boston has renovated 700 homes and facilities for an estimated market value of $8.5 million. To celebrate this milestone, the nonprofit will host 35 events during its fiscal year 2026.