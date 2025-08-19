Rebuilding Together Boston Celebrates Its 35th Anniversary of Rebuilding Homes and Revitalizing Greater Boston Communities
Rebuilding Together Boston announced today that the nonprofit is entering its 35th year of service to Boston homeowners and nonprofit facilities and open spaces. Since 1991, Rebuilding Together Boston has renovated 700 homes and facilities for an estimated market value of $8.5 million. To celebrate this milestone, the nonprofit will host 35 events during its fiscal year 2026.
Rebuilding Together Boston organizes and collaborates with skilled workers, tradespeople, volunteers, community members and nonprofit organizations to meet the urgent needs of our communities through preserving affordable housing; stabilizing neighborhoods; providing safety, security, and independence to our neighbors; reducing housing instability and the subsequent risk of homelessness.
“Rebuilding Together Boston is extremely grateful to our funders including Liberty Mutual Insurance, Cummings Foundation, the Boston Red Sox, Suffolk Construction and their volunteers who have made a difference for our Boston homeowners, nonprofit facilities and open spaces,” said Rebuilding Together Boston’s Executive Director Janice Walker. “In the coming years, we plan to grow our organization to serve even more neighbors in the Gateway Cities while continuing to serve Dorchester, Hyde Park, Mattapan and other Boston neighborhoods.
Serving homeowners who are Veterans, older adults, families, those with disabilities, Rebuilding Together Boston provides a variety of essential, health and safety home repairs, including flooring repairs, accessibility modifications, weatherization repairs, handrail replacements, painting, landscaping, and other major home rehabilitations.
The repairs are provided free of charge to neighbors in need, who are often faced with fixed incomes or limited resources, sometimes choosing between the increasing costs for food, medicine and other daily necessities over critical home repairs. In addition, the organization is focused on community revitalization and makes repairs at nonprofit centers and open spaces.
Over the past 35 years, its programs have evolved and today Rebuilding Together Boston offers the following services:
Rebuild/Special Service Days: Offers corporations, affinity groups, and others the opportunity to sponsor a volunteer day of service for homeowners and nonprofits. It also uses contractors to make repairs. This also includes National Rebuilding Month activities.
Safe at Home: Focuses on evaluating and installing critical home and safety updates to the homes of older adults to support aging-in-place using a 25 point Safe and Healthy Home Priority Checklist. It identifies areas where the nonprofit can educate homeowners and provide them with information and materials so that they better understand how minor behavioral changes can help with energy efficiency.
Workforce Development and Housing Stability: Focuses on workforce development through a pre-apprentice training program for individuals impacted by unemployment, homelessness, justice involvement, and substance use, while repairing homes for low-income homeowners.
Rebuilding Together Boston organizes and collaborates with skilled workers, tradespeople, volunteers, and other community members and nonprofit organizations to meet the urgent needs of our communities by preserving affordable housing, stabilizing neighborhoods, and reducing housing instability and the risk of homelessness. 95% of the people the nonprofit serves are Black, Indigenous, and Persons of Color (BIPOC). Prospective clients must complete an application and provide supporting documentation, including proof of homeownership and income. There is never a cost to the people we help.
