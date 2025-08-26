Cannabis Association of New Mexico (CANM) Ignites a Bold New Era for the State's Cannabis Industry
Albuquerque, NM, August 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- New Mexico's cannabis industry just gained a powerful champion with the timely launch of the Cannabis Association of New Mexico (CANM). Fueled by the rallying cry: "You're either at the table or on the table. Join us at the table!," CANM is leading the charge to unite industry pioneers, champion forward-thinking policies, and accelerate the long-term growth and success of New Mexico’s cannabis industry.
In an industry navigating dynamic regulations, market opportunities, and growing pains, unity is the key to thriving. CANM stands as the bold voice for cannabis growers, manufacturers, retailers, and ancillary service providers. Through robust education, sharing of industry-leading practices, and collective advocacy, the association is committed to empowering its members, sparking innovation, and driving economic growth across New Mexico.
"The cannabis industry in New Mexico is brimming with potential, but without unity, we risk falling short," said Matt Kennicott, CANM Executive Director. "CANM brings us all to the table, shaping a future where our industry doesn't just survive—it thrives."
CANM's founding board includes a powerhouse lineup of leaders from across the cannabis landscape, each bringing unique expertise, regional insight, and a shared vision for progress:
· Donnie Romero - Owner, Pharmers Quality
· Tony Martinez - Owner, Lava Leaf Organics
· Amanda Metzler - Policy Specialist, Higher Cultures
· Will Brandenburg - Director of Sales, First Crop
· Barry Dungan - President, Rio Grande Analytics
· Kerry Mackey - Owner, Mindscape Dispensary
· Lyndsie Valdez - Owner, Zia Toke
· Annie Rothrock - Senior Compliance Specialist, Wyld
· Matt Kennicott - Executive Director
"We’re at a critical juncture where unity is non-negotiable," said Donnie Romero, Owner of Pharmers Quality. "I’m not usually one to jump into the fray, but it’s time to roll up our sleeves and shape an industry that delivers for both businesses and consumers."
This dynamic board will steer CANMs ambitious initiatives, from cutting-edge policy advocacy and educational programs to vibrant networking events and community outreach. Membership is open to all licensed cannabis businesses in New Mexico, as well as ancillary businesses both in-state and beyond, offering exclusive access to resources, legislative updates, and unparalleled collaboration opportunities.
"Industry advocacy is the bedrock of a strong, enduring market," said Amanda Metzler, Policy Specialist at Higher Cultures and a veteran in building industry associations. "When we unite to champion causes that matter to our businesses, we create a ripple effect that uplifts the entire state, not just a select few."
As New Mexico's cannabis market continues its growth, CANM underscores the power of a united front to tackle challenges like regulatory compliance, supply chain hurdles, and public perception. By joining forces, members can amplify their voices to cultivate a thriving industry that benefits businesses, consumers, and communities alike.
For more information about CANM, membership opportunities, or upcoming events, visit www.nmcannabis.org.
About the Cannabis Association of New Mexico (CANM): CANM is a nonprofit powerhouse dedicated to uniting New Mexico’s cannabis industry through advocacy, education, and collaboration. With the bold tagline, "You're either at the table or on the table. Join us at the table!,"our team works tirelessly to shape cannabis policy at every level of government, safeguarding and advancing the interests of our members for a sustainable, prosperous future.
Contact
Matt KennicottContact
(505) 507-3131
(505) 507-3131
Categories