“Work Is Not Your Life” Challenges the Overwork Culture and Launches a New Way to Live and Lead
Executive Coach Lora Crestan’s debut book Work Is Not Your Life launches on Aug 25, 2025, a bold guide that challenges the overwork culture and the myth of work-life balance. Drawing on 25+ years of leadership and coaching, Crestan shares real stories and practical frameworks to help ambitious professionals integrate work, health, relationships, and growth — proving work is not your life, it’s a part of it.
Windsor, Canada, August 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Executive Coach and community founder Lora Crestan announces the launch of her debut book Work Is Not Your Life, a refreshingly direct and practical guide for ambitious professionals who are ready to ditch hustle culture, stay ambitious and focused, and build a life that actually fits.
For anyone who’s been told to just “find balance” or download another productivity app, this book delivers a clear and unapologetic reality check: burnout isn’t a scheduling issue - it’s a sign something deeper needs to change. Work-life balance is a myth. Work is not your life, it’s a part of your life.
With over 25 years of leadership and coaching experience in retail, tech, and SaaS, Crestan brings lived insight and real client stories to the page. Work Is Not Your Life challenges the myth of work-life balance and invites readers to design a sustainable, integrated life using frameworks rooted in real-world results.
“This isn’t about bouncing back. It’s about choosing a new way forward,” says Crestan. “We’ve confused exhaustion with ambition for too long - but you can be driven, lead boldly, and still have a life that feels like yours.”
Work Is Not Your Life will be available in hardcover, paperback, and e-book formats today, alongside a Companion Workbook offered in both print and e-book editions. A virtual launch party will be held on September 10, followed by a live book signing and community celebration in Windsor, Ontario, on September 12.
Key topics include:
Work-life integration vs. balance
Resilience and “bouncing forward”
Boundaries, emotional fitness, and real leadership
Burnout prevention strategies for tech and high-achieving roles
Redefining success in life’s messy middle
To schedule an interview or request a review copy, email lora@loracrestan.com.
To attend a launch event, click here.
For anyone who’s been told to just “find balance” or download another productivity app, this book delivers a clear and unapologetic reality check: burnout isn’t a scheduling issue - it’s a sign something deeper needs to change. Work-life balance is a myth. Work is not your life, it’s a part of your life.
With over 25 years of leadership and coaching experience in retail, tech, and SaaS, Crestan brings lived insight and real client stories to the page. Work Is Not Your Life challenges the myth of work-life balance and invites readers to design a sustainable, integrated life using frameworks rooted in real-world results.
“This isn’t about bouncing back. It’s about choosing a new way forward,” says Crestan. “We’ve confused exhaustion with ambition for too long - but you can be driven, lead boldly, and still have a life that feels like yours.”
Work Is Not Your Life will be available in hardcover, paperback, and e-book formats today, alongside a Companion Workbook offered in both print and e-book editions. A virtual launch party will be held on September 10, followed by a live book signing and community celebration in Windsor, Ontario, on September 12.
Key topics include:
Work-life integration vs. balance
Resilience and “bouncing forward”
Boundaries, emotional fitness, and real leadership
Burnout prevention strategies for tech and high-achieving roles
Redefining success in life’s messy middle
To schedule an interview or request a review copy, email lora@loracrestan.com.
To attend a launch event, click here.
Contact
Lora Crestan - coaching for BOLD growthContact
Lora Crestan
519-551-3800
loracrestan.com
Lora Crestan
519-551-3800
loracrestan.com
Categories