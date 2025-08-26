“Work Is Not Your Life” Challenges the Overwork Culture and Launches a New Way to Live and Lead

Executive Coach Lora Crestan’s debut book Work Is Not Your Life launches on Aug 25, 2025, a bold guide that challenges the overwork culture and the myth of work-life balance. Drawing on 25+ years of leadership and coaching, Crestan shares real stories and practical frameworks to help ambitious professionals integrate work, health, relationships, and growth — proving work is not your life, it’s a part of it.