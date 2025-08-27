Steve Napleton Auto Group Expands with Palatine Dealership Acquisitions
Hyundai and Chevrolet locations in Palatine join a growing legacy of trusted automotive service.
Palatine, IL, August 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Steve Napleton Auto Group is excited to announce the acquisition of Hyundai of Palatine and Chevrolet of Palatine, further expanding its presence in the Chicago market, with now 11 stores in operation.
The dealerships operate as Napleton Palatine Hyundai and Napleton Palatine Chevrolet. These additions represent the group’s third and fourth dealerships in Palatine, reinforcing its long-standing commitment to the community and to delivering exceptional automotive experiences.
“Palatine is a community we know and love. Hyundai and Chevrolet are both fantastic brands, with products that our customers demand. We are excited to continue our legacy of premium service at a great value with these two Franchises, to invest in the Palatine Community, and to welcome our customers and the new team to the Napleton Family.” - Kevin Kysiak, Dealer Principal, Napleton Palatine Chevrolet, Napleton Palatine Hyundai
With the addition of Hyundai and Chevrolet locations, the Steve Napleton Auto Group reinforces its dedication to the Chicagoland community and its “Love Where You Buy” philosophy. With these acquisitions, the Group now operates 11 dealerships, representing seven leading automotive brands, while strengthening its presence in Palatine and across the region’s automotive market.
About The Steve Napleton Auto Group
Since 1931, the Napleton name is renowned for its excellence in the automotive industry. The Steve Napleton Auto Group was founded in 1982 and includes 11 Chicagoland dealerships representing Ford, Buick, GMC, Mazda, Subaru, Honda, Hyundai, and Chevrolet delivering an unmatched car-buying experience. With deep roots in the community, the Steve Napleton Auto Group prioritizes local involvement, forming lasting partnerships and actively engaging in efforts that strengthen the neighborhoods it serves.
Gracie Baird
847-951-1936
www.stevenapleton.com
