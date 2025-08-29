Come Celebrate the Spirit of Giving at the Moses Malone Celebrity Golf Classic at Sienna Golf Course
The Moses Eugene Malone – MEM – Foundation Limited (The MEM Foundation), a 501(c)(3), is a committed group of board members that provide programming initiatives and partnerships in support of communities in the Texas and Virginia area. The Foundation will provide resources that promote education and self-fulfillment to student athletes and is dedicated to nurturing future productive citizens by strengthening children through philanthropic giving, leadership development and volunteer service.
Houston, TX, August 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Moses Eugene Malone (MEM) Foundation proudly announces the return of its annual Moses Malone Celebrity Golf Classic, honoring the life and legacy of Hall of Fame basketball legend Moses Malone. The event will take place on Friday, September 12, 2025, at the scenic Sienna Golf Course in Missouri City, Texas. Tee time is set for 9:00 a.m.
The tournament brings together athletes, community leaders, and supporters for a day of golf, fellowship, and philanthropy, all in celebration of Malone’s enduring spirit of generosity and commitment to empowering youth.
As a prelude to the tournament, the MEM Foundation will host a Meet and Greet Reception on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. at B’s Wine Bar in Missouri City. Guests will enjoy an evening of connection, conversation, and reflection on the impact of Malone’s remarkable life.
Proceeds from the tournament will fund scholarships for high school students, continuing Malone’s legacy of education and opportunity for future generations.
Join the MEM Foundation - Be part of a meaningful day of golf, giving, and gratitude.
For press inquiries, registration, or sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.mosesemalonefoundation.org contact Leah Nash at moseseugenemalonefoundation@gmail.com.
The tournament brings together athletes, community leaders, and supporters for a day of golf, fellowship, and philanthropy, all in celebration of Malone’s enduring spirit of generosity and commitment to empowering youth.
As a prelude to the tournament, the MEM Foundation will host a Meet and Greet Reception on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. at B’s Wine Bar in Missouri City. Guests will enjoy an evening of connection, conversation, and reflection on the impact of Malone’s remarkable life.
Proceeds from the tournament will fund scholarships for high school students, continuing Malone’s legacy of education and opportunity for future generations.
Join the MEM Foundation - Be part of a meaningful day of golf, giving, and gratitude.
For press inquiries, registration, or sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.mosesemalonefoundation.org contact Leah Nash at moseseugenemalonefoundation@gmail.com.
Contact
Moses Eugene Malone - MEM - Foundation, LtdContact
Leah Nash
832-545-3886
https://www.mosesemalonefoundation.org/
leahnash123@gmail.com
Leah Nash
832-545-3886
https://www.mosesemalonefoundation.org/
leahnash123@gmail.com
Multimedia
MEM Foundation Sponsorship Packet
Who we are, our philanthropic efforts, how you can participate and sponsorship package details.
Categories