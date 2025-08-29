Come Celebrate the Spirit of Giving at the Moses Malone Celebrity Golf Classic at Sienna Golf Course

The Moses Eugene Malone – MEM – Foundation Limited (The MEM Foundation), a 501(c)(3), is a committed group of board members that provide programming initiatives and partnerships in support of communities in the Texas and Virginia area. The Foundation will provide resources that promote education and self-fulfillment to student athletes and is dedicated to nurturing future productive citizens by strengthening children through philanthropic giving, leadership development and volunteer service.