Cleveland Startup Asclepii Launches FDA-Cleared Wound Care Product, Poseidon™
Cleveland-based healthcare startup Asclepii is announcing the official launch of Poseidon™, an FDA-cleared nanosilver hydrogel engineered to accelerate wound healing. The launch event will take place at the Health Education Campus on Friday, August 29.
Poseidon™ is an FDA-cleared Nanosilver hydrogel engineered for multi-dimensional wound healing. With the lowest silver concentration on the market, Asclepii’s Nanotech delivers powerful healing while protecting healthy tissue— enabling and dramatically accelerating closure in both acute and chronic wounds. Poseidon™ offers unparalleled efficiency, scalability, and precision in managing complex wounds and skin conditions.
“As someone who began researching regenerative medicine when I was 12 years old, it’s incredibly meaningful to bring our first product to market here in Cleveland,” said Franco Kraiselburd, Founder & CEO of Asclepii. “Poseidon™ creates a new lane in regenerative medicine by combining advanced nanotechnology with accessibility, safety, and efficacy. This is about giving patients faster healing without compromise.”
Clinically Proven Performance
In clinical studies, Poseidon™ demonstrated strong outcomes: 96% of patients showed no clinical symptoms or signs of infection after just 8 days of treatment — outperforming the market leader by more than 20%. The hydrogel not only reduces infection risk but also helps accelerate closure in both acute and chronic wounds.
Key Features of Poseidon™
● Cutting-edge nanotechnology: Features optimally sized and shaped silver nanoparticles at just 1ppm concentration, achieving antimicrobial efficacy comparable to competitors using 30-100ppm—maximizing protection with minimal silver for enhanced safety and efficiency.
● Innovative hydrogel barrier: Creates a moisturizing, adaptive physical shield that maintains wound moisture, absorbs exudates and odors, and dries invisibly without oily residue or the need for bandages—ensuring comfortable, discreet application that contours to skin for optimal coverage.
● Safe and hypoallergenic: Four-ingredient formula with no known allergens or side effects, unlike traditional antibiotics such as neomycin or bacitracin, which can cause sensitivity.
● Environmentally friendly: Non-toxic and free from compounds that can harm surrounding tissue or the environment.
For more information, visit www.asclepii.com or contact inquiries@asclepii.com
