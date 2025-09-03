Grants Available to Local Educators for Classroom Projects
Cal Coast Cares Foundation Opens 2025 Educator Grant Application Period
San Diego, CA, September 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Cal Coast Cares Foundation is accepting grant applications from local educators to support innovative classroom projects. Grants are available to educators in K-12 public, private or charter schools, and community or state colleges, and universities in San Diego or Riverside counties to help with academic projects related to any of the STREAM fields (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Arts, and Math). The application period closes on October 10, 2025.
The non-profit foundation awards educator grants annually, ranging from $500 to $2,500 throughout San Diego and Riverside counties. A total of $95,000 in educator grants will be awarded this year.
“Teachers are some of the most dedicated professionals in our communities, yet they often have to stretch limited resources to meet their students’ needs,” said Penney Newell, Cal Coast Cares Foundation Manager. “Our goal is to support local educators by providing grants that empower them to bring innovative and creative projects to life in their classrooms—projects that truly inspire students. We encourage all interested educators to apply early and take advantage of this opportunity.”
2024 grant recipient Carrie Northum, a teacher at San Ysidro High School, said, “Receiving the Cal Coast Cares Foundation grant made it possible for me to offer my students the opportunity to learn principles of mechanical, electrical, software, and systems engineering in a fun, hands-on manner. This will enrich not only their time in the classroom but the quality of their life after.”
The Cal Coast Cares Foundation was established by California Coast Credit Union in 2015 as a non-profit organization to give back to the community by providing scholarships to local students and grants to educators. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded more than $1.4 million in scholarships and grants. To apply for a 2025 educator grant, and for more information on the Cal Coast Cares Foundation, visit: www.calcoastcu.org/community/cal-coast-cares-foundation.
About California Coast Credit Union
Established by San Diego teachers in 1929, California Coast Credit Union is the longest-serving financial institution based in San Diego County. With more than $3.5 billion in assets, the credit union serves over 200,000 members through its local network of 27 branches and 30,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. California Coast is not-for-profit, provides no-cost financial education for adults and youth, and is committed to improving the lives of its members and others in the community. Anyone who lives or works in San Diego or Riverside counties can be a member. For more information, visit www.calcoastcu.org or call (877) 495-1600.
