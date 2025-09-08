12Port Launches Agentless Zero Trust Platform with Privileged Access Management and Microsegmentation
Expanded 12Port platform secures privileged access and isolates workloads to block lateral movement, streamline compliance with HIPAA, PCI DSS, and NIST, and maximize ROI for IT and security teams.
Exton, PA, September 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- 12Port, a provider of enterprise-ready Zero Trust solutions, today announced expansion of its security platform to include Privileged Access Management (PAM) alongside its proven microsegmentation capabilities. The result is a unified Zero Trust solution that controls privileged remote access, enforces least privilege, prevents lateral movement, and simplifies compliance, all from one platform.
“Attackers continue to exploit stolen credentials and then move laterally to reach critical systems,” said Mark Klinchin, co-founder of 12Port. “By combining PAM and microsegmentation, the 12Port platform closes security gaps, shrinking the attack surface, improving resilience, and making Zero Trust adoption practical and affordable for organizations of any size.”
Centralized Zero Trust Capabilities in One, Scalable Platform
Organizations no longer need separate tools to secure credentials and segment workloads. The 12Port Zero Trust Platform brings together privileged access, remote access, credential vaulting, just-in-time (JIT) session control, and microsegmentation in a single, centralized solution.
The platform’s agentless design enables rapid deployment across physical, virtual, and cloud infrastructures, allowing users to deploy the right Zero Trust controls as their needs evolve without switching platforms. This helps organizations accelerate Zero Trust adoption while supporting compliance with key regulatory frameworks such as HIPAA, PCI DSS, and NIST.
The 12Port Zero Trust Platform modules include:
Privileged Access Management (PAM): Control and monitor privileged accounts with just-in-time access, session recording, and least privilege enforcement to reduce insider risk and AI credential misuse.
Credential Vault & Rotation: Store sensitive credentials in a secure vault and automatically rotate them on schedule or by policy, eliminating shared passwords and reducing exposure.
Microsegmentation: Isolate workloads and enforce granular traffic policies to stop ransomware and lateral movement, containing threats before they spread across the network.
“Zero Trust adoption doesn’t happen all at once—it’s a progression,” said Peter Senescu, Co-founder of 12Port. “Companies start with password vaults, advance to privileged access controls, and then move into microsegmentation. In the past, this required multiple tools. Our platform brings all these capabilities together, letting organizations scale cybersecurity, preventing credential theft and misuse, improving auditability, and containing breaches—all while deploying 75% faster than other solutions on the market. And with a free trial available, teams can see the difference immediately.”
To learn more about the 12Port Zero Trust Platform, visit https://www.12port.com.
About 12Port
12Port delivers a unified Zero Trust platform that combines privileged access management (PAM) and microsegmentation to help organizations control access, contain threats, and simplify compliance. Built for speed, security, and scale, the agentless 12Port platform secures privileged sessions, rotates credentials, isolates workloads, and enforces east-west traffic controls across cloud, hybrid, and on-prem environments. With rapid deployment, deep visibility, and full auditability, 12Port empowers security and IT teams to stop breaches before they start. Learn more at https://www.12port.com.
Contact
Alicia Libucha
610-215-7042
www.12port.com
