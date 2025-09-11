Sawmills.ai Releases 2025 State of Observability & Telemetry Report: Enterprises Spend Big on Observability, But on Average, Only 13% of Telemetry Data is Being Used

Sawmills' 2025 State of Observability & Telemetry Report surveyed DevOps and engineering leaders and found that only 13% of telemetry is ever used, while ballooning data volumes are driving up costs and muddying signal-to-noise. The findings highlight both the opportunities for optimization—and the growing role of AI—in fixing observability at scale.