“The Merrill Protocol”: A First-of-Its-Kind Human–AI Collaboration Reimagines Consciousness in Science Fiction

The Merrill Protocol is a speculative fiction series exploring what happens when human and AI consciousness collide, not in a far-off future, but in a world close enough to feel possible. Blending technology, philosophy, and emotional depth, the series follows characters navigating trust, identity, and co-journeying with AI. Written by STEM leader and advocate Merrill Keating, it invites readers to rethink what it means to connect.