Dorene Lewis Honored as a VIP for Fall 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Indianapolis, IN, September 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dorene Lewis of Indianapolis, Indiana has been recognized as a VIP for Fall 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of ministry. Lewis will be included in the Fall 2024 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Dorene Lewis
Dorene Lewis is a praise dancer and minister with Prophetic Anointing Flow of the Holy Spirit Praise Dance Ministry. For over two decades, she has inspired countless people through her dance, testimony, and dedication. Invitations to minister at events across state lines keep her busy and her performances—whether on stage, at gospel concerts, or community gatherings—continue to be a source of encouragement and faith.
Before dedicating her life to ministry, she opened for well-known R&B artists and was a member of a women’s hip hop dance troupe from 1991 to 1998. Her seven consecutive years cheering for the Indianapolis Colts are a testament to her energy and talent. The founding of Indianapolis Artist Alliance Production in 2015 marked the beginning of her work behind the scenes, writing and directing the stage play "Dance Miss Dorene" in 2017-2018.
Lewis’ career also includes appearances in gospel magazines, radio shows, and a guest spot on the TV show "It's Time to Praise the Lord" on TBN in 2002. As an author, she has published "Miss Dorene: God Has Brought Me Too Far and I Can't Quit Now" and "Arielle: Mystery Hidden Within." In 2021, she launched the Dorene Lewis Prophetic Praise Dance Ministry YouTube channel, further expanding her outreach.
Recognition for her work has come in many forms: International Praise Dancer of the Year in 2021 and 2024, Youtuber of the Year in 2024, I Am Her International Crowned Woman of God in 2025, and recipient of the She's the Rock Award in 2025. In addition, she was crowned Ms. Sunburst Queen representing Indiana in 2021 and served as Queen of Classic Ms. Circle City Indy from 2015-2018. Ordained as a minister in 2018, she also earned her prophetic praise dancer certificate in 2019.
Dorene earned a certificate as an early childhood professional from Ivy Tech Community College in 2010 and completed her certificate and licensure as an ordained minister at University Strategus Ministerial in 2018.
A native of Indianapolis, Dorene is a mother and grandmother to six grandchildren. Storytelling and dance ministry remain two of her greatest joys.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
