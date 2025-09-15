Little Wheels Launches Create & Play: A Safe, Mess-Free Creativity App for Toddlers
Little Wheels, the indie parent-built brand introduces Create & Play: a joyful, offline app that lets toddlers explore art and music without ads or mess. Featuring a colorful piano, DJ Van Beats, sticker scenes, and a mess-free coloring canvas, the app encourages open-ended creativity while giving parents peace of mind.
Raleigh, NC, September 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Parents searching for fun, safe, and meaningful screen time now have a new option. Little Wheels today announced the launch of Create & Play, the latest app in its growing toddler learning ecosystem.
Designed for children ages 2–6, Create & Play combines music, art, and imagination into one engaging package:
- DJ Van Beats: Toddlers mix sounds, add playful effects, and dance along.
- Mess-Free Coloring Canvas: Creativity without cleanup.
- Sticker Scenes: Over 130 stickers across 11 interactive scenes.
- Colorful Piano: Introduces music exploration through simple play.
Inspired by Montessori and Reggio Emilia methods, the app emphasizes open-ended, child-led creativity while supporting fine motor skills and early self-expression. The design philosophy is simple: delight toddlers, earn parent trust.
Key parent benefits include:
100% offline functionality — no Wi-Fi required.
One-time purchase, no ads, no subscriptions.
Safe, secure, and COPPA-aligned design.
“Parents told us they wanted guilt-free digital play that sparks creativity,” said Sean Record, founder of Little Wheels. “Create & Play gives kids the freedom to explore art and music while giving parents peace of mind.”
Create & Play is available now on the App Store.
Sean Record
+1 704-607-4458
littlewheels.app
Sean Record
+1 704-607-4458
littlewheels.app
