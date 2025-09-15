Little Wheels Launches Create & Play: A Safe, Mess-Free Creativity App for Toddlers

Little Wheels, the indie parent-built brand introduces Create & Play: a joyful, offline app that lets toddlers explore art and music without ads or mess. Featuring a colorful piano, DJ Van Beats, sticker scenes, and a mess-free coloring canvas, the app encourages open-ended creativity while giving parents peace of mind.