Dale Carnegie Tampa Bay & Southwest Florida Launches Executive and Performance Coaching to Meet Growing Leadership Demands
Dale Carnegie Tampa Bay & SWFL introduces Executive and Performance Coaching to help leaders execute faster, strengthen presence, and turn training into measurable results for organizations.
Tampa, FL, September 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In today’s business climate, leaders are under more pressure than ever to adapt, deliver, and inspire. Yet, too many organizations struggle to bridge the gap between training and real-world application. To meet this demand, Dale Carnegie Tampa Bay & Southwest Florida is launching two powerful coaching solutions designed to give companies a competitive edge: Executive Coaching for Leaders and Performance Coaching that reinforces Dale Carnegie’s award-winning training programs.
“Every CEO I meet is asking the same question: ‘How do I get my leaders to execute faster and lead better?’ The answer is coaching,” said Rick Gallegos, President & CEO of Dale Carnegie Tampa Bay & SWFL. “We know from research and experience that training sparks growth, but coaching sustains it. These new offerings make sure leadership development drives measurable business results—not just good intentions.”
Executive Coaching: Elevating Leadership Performance
Executive Coaching provides senior leaders and high-potential talent with one-on-one support tailored to business-critical goals. Leaders gain:
Clarity & Confidence – Defining measurable objectives tied to strategy.
Stronger Presence – Developing trust, communication impact, and influence.
Faster Execution – Building habits that turn plans into results.
Organizations investing in executive coaching see stronger leadership pipelines, faster transitions, and higher engagement across teams.
Performance Coaching: Turning Training Into Results
Performance Coaching bridges the gap between classroom learning and workplace impact. Participants who complete a Dale Carnegie three-day program are paired with three targeted coaching sessions to:
Apply New Skills Immediately – Turn leadership and sales tools into on-the-job behaviors.
Stay Accountable – Reinforce learning through guided follow-up.
Deliver ROI – Ensure training investments pay off with visible performance improvements.
Why It Matters Now
Leaders today face relentless change—new technologies, shifting workforce expectations, and increasing competition. Without reinforcement, even the best training fades. Coaching ensures behavior change sticks, giving companies the confidence that their people can handle what’s next.
“Too often, leadership development stops at the seminar door,” said Jeff Shimer, Vice President of Training for Dale Carnegie of Tampa Bay & Southwest Florida. “These coaching programs extend the learning curve, creating leaders who not only understand the tools but live them every day.”
A Call to Action for Tampa Bay Businesses
Organizations across Tampa Bay and Southwest Florida are competing for talent, retention, and growth. Coaching is no longer optional—it’s a performance strategy. Dale Carnegie’s new offerings give companies the chance to stay ahead by building leaders who inspire trust, drive execution, and deliver results.
Availability: Both Executive Coaching and Performance Coaching are now available to organizations across Tampa Bay and Southwest Florida, with flexible delivery options including virtual, in-person, and blended approaches.
About Dale Carnegie Tampa Bay & SWFL
Dale Carnegie empowers leaders and teams to build trust, communicate with impact, and deliver results. Serving organizations across Tampa Bay and Southwest Florida, we blend globally proven content with local market expertise to drive behavior change that lasts. Learn more at tampabay.dalecarnegie.com.
Contact
Rick J. Gallegos
813-288-8778
www.tampabay.dalecarnegie.com
