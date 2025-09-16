Microtrace Advances Product Authentication: Protect Revenue, Strengthen Brand Trust, and Enhance Operational Efficiency
Proprietary solutions secure device-consumable ecosystems, protect revenue streams, and deliver measurable business impact for global manufacturers.
Minneapolis, MN, September 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Microtrace LLC, a global leader in product authentication and anti-counterfeiting solutions, helps manufacturers and OEMs protect products and secure supply chains while generating measurable ROI. Microtrace solutions extend beyond counterfeit prevention, enabling premium user experiences, actionable market insights, and enhanced consumer engagement programs.
“Global brands require proactive strategies that go beyond detection,” said Brian Brogger, CEO of Microtrace LLC. “Microtrace’s solutions integrate seamlessly into existing operations, eliminate counterfeits, protect recurring revenue, and deliver measurable efficiency gains. At the same time, they strengthen customer loyalty and provide actionable insights that drive smarter, data-informed business decisions.”
Microtrace’s consultative approach ensures scalable authentication solutions trusted by leading global brands and government agencies.
Proprietary Technologies and Solutions
Microtrace offers an integrated suite of authentication technologies that secure device-consumable ecosystems and protect revenue. These solutions also strengthen supply chain security while enabling operational efficiency, actionable insights, and enhanced customer experiences.
· Taggant Technologies: Covert markers integrated at trace levels, supporting qualitative (yes/no) verification and quantitative analysis such as mix ratios and dilution detection.
· Encrypted Barcodes: Tamper-proof, encrypted data strings for secure offline or mobile verification, preventing counterfeiting and duplication.
· Alerion™ AI Classification: AI-driven spectral analysis that accounts for real-world variation, providing counterfeit alerts, trend insights, and offline verification.
· Micro-marking Laser Systems: Durable, invisible micro-marking for embedding covert identifiers on diverse substrates.
· Summit™ Authentication Platform: Fully integrated system combining taggants, detection, and AI classification to protect device-consumable ecosystems, enhance traceability, and deliver operational intelligence.
Business Advantages Include:
· Block counterfeits and unauthorized substitutes to protect revenue
· Enhance supply chain security and operational visibility
· Capture real-time usage data and market intelligence
· Deliver premium user experiences and data-informed loyalty programs
· Drive measurable ROI through efficiency gains and incremental sales
Proven Expertise
For over 40 years, Microtrace has led in product verification, leveraging expertise in chemistry, materials science, application engineering, and detection analytics. These advancements transform authentication into a strategic asset, helping global brands enforce product integrity, safeguard revenue, and achieve measurable operational gains.
About Microtrace LLC
Trusted by Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and leading global brands since 1985, Microtrace LLC provides solutions that protect products, secure supply chains, and safeguard device-consumable ecosystems while generating measurable business value. Proprietary taggant technologies, AI-based classification, and integrated detection systems enable clients to maintain brand integrity, enforce authentication, and drive ROI. Learn more at www.MicrotraceSolutions.com.
