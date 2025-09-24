Biohelping Launches Global Healthspan Movement — Redefining Longevity Around Vitality and Presence

The Global Healthspan Movement reframes longevity around quality of life — years lived with clarity, energy, restorative sleep, and resilience. Moving beyond short-term wellness and extreme biohacking, Biohelping provides accessible, science-based tools like the free BioTracker and upcoming AI Soft Coach to make healthspan a shared global priority.