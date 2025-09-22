National Coalition on Black Civic Participation’s Black Women’s Roundtable Announces 2025 CBCF ALC Weekend Activations
Washington, DC, September 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation (NCBCP) and its Black Women’s Roundtable (BWR) today announced a series of powerful events during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF) Annual Legislative Conference (ALC) Weekend in Washington, DC. These gatherings will uplift the voices of Black women, center critical issues, and advance solutions to protect rights, freedoms, democracy, and economic opportunity for Black families and underserved communities. The 2025 BWR ALC Weekend Activations include:
Wednesday, September 24, 2025
17th Annual Black Women’s Roundtable Public Policy Forum Series
Topic: Black Women Reclaiming Our Economic & Civic Power, Protecting Our Rights, Freedoms, Democracy and Opportunities in Challenging Times!!
10:30 am – 11:30 am | Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Room 146
The forum will feature two dynamic leadership roundtables moderated by Errin Haines, Editor-at-Large, The 19th and President, National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ).
National Leadership Panelists include: Rev. Shavon Arline-Bradley, President & CEO, National Council of Negro Women, Latosha Brown, Co-Founder, Black Voters Matter, Jotaka Eaddy, Founder, #WinWithBlackWomen, Rene Hall, President, NOBLE, Beth Lynk, Executive Director, When We All Vote, Tamika Mallory, Co-Founder, Until Freedom, Becky Pringle, President, National Education Association, Elsie Scott, Ph.D., Founding Director, Ronald W. Walters Leadership & Public Policy Center, April Verrett, International President, SEIU and Regina Wallace-Jones, President & CEO, ActBlue.
BWR State-Affiliate Leadership Panelists include: Helen Butler, Convener, GA BWR, and Executive Director, Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda, Felicia Davis, Convener, Clayton County GA BWR, and Founder, HBCU Green Fund, Rev. Dr. Judith C. Moore, Founder, Sisters Saving Ourselves Now, and Convener, Pittsburgh/Western PA BWR, Tameka Ramsey Brown, Convener, Michigan Coalition on Black Civic Participation, and Convener, Metro Detroit/Pontiac BWR, Deborah Scott, CEO, Georgia Stand-UP, and State Partner, GA BWR, Honorable Sheila Tyson, Commissioner, Jefferson County Alabama Commission and Cassandra Welchlin, Executive Director & Co-Convener, Mississippi Black Women’s Roundtable.
4th Annual Women of Power Leadership Gathering & Policy Roundtables
Topics: Economic Justice & Wealth Building, Health Security, Public Health, Protecting the Safety-Net, and Gender Equity for Black Women and Families
1:00 pm – 4:30 pm | NCBCP National Office, 1300 L Street NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC
Women of Power Table Talk One Roundtable Panelists include: Judith Beard, Legislative & Political Director, American Postal Workers Union, Cora Masters Berry, Political Scientist, Former First Lady, District of Columbia, Honorable Nicole Collier, Texas State Representative, Kimberly Crenshaw, PhD, Co-Founder & Executive Director, African American Policy Forum, Stacey Davis Gates, President, Chicago Teachers Union, Cheryl Eliano, National Vice President, District 10, American Federation of Government Employees, Jocelyn Frye, President, National Partnership for Women & Families, Fatima Goss Graves, President & CEO, National Women’s Law Center, Tanya Clay House, Esq., Chair, Civil Rights Law Section, National Bar Association, Holli Holliday, Esq., President & CEO, Sisters Lead, Sisters Vote, Carol Joyner, Executive Director, Family Values @ Work Action, L. Toni Lewis, MD, Founder, Liberation Health Strategies, Janice Mathis, Esq., Director, NCBCP Thomas W. Dortch Jr. Institute @ Clark Atlanta University, Barbara Perkins, Senior Advisor, Global Health Project, and Co-Founder, President & CEO, IBWPPI, Dawn Stewart, PhD, Convener, Guyana Black Women’s Roundtable and Robin Williams, Co-Convener, Maryland Black Women’s Roundtable.
Thursday, September 25, 2025
Black Women’s Roundtable Power Tech Talk Panel
“Digital Detox: Protecting Our Peace in Challenging Times!”
11:30 am – 1:00 pm | Walter E. Washington Convention Center
Featured speakers include: Melanie L. Campbell, President & CEO, NCBCP; National Convener, BWR, Joycelyn Tate, Senior Technology Policy Advisor, BWR & NCBCP, Felicia Campbell, Founder, Embracing Wellness, Nicole Kenney, Founder, Hey Auntie!, Ashley Maxie-Moreman, Ph.D., Founder & CEO, E-Resilience Wellness Center; Clinical Psychologist, National Children’s Hospital
“Each year during the CBCF Annual Legislative Conference, the Black Women’s Roundtable creates intentional spaces to ensure that the voices and leadership of Black women are front and center in shaping the policies and priorities that impact our communities,” said Melanie L. Campbell, President & CEO of NCBCP and Convener of the Black Women’s Roundtable. “At this critical moment in our democracy, we are reclaiming our power, protecting our peace, and advancing solutions to secure a brighter future for generations to come.”
About the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation (NCBCP)
Founded in 1976, the NCBCP is a leading non-profit organization dedicated to increasing civic engagement, economic empowerment, and social justice in Black communities. Through national and state-based affiliates, the NCBCP focuses on strengthening Black participation in democracy and public policy, with a special emphasis on engaging Black women, youth, and underrepresented communities.
About the Black Women’s Roundtable (BWR)
The BWR is the women and girls empowerment arm of NCBCP. BWR amplifies the leadership, voices, and power of Black women across generations in the U.S. and globally. Focused on expanding economic security, protecting civil and human rights, advancing health equity, and promoting education, BWR is recognized as a trusted convener of Black women leaders committed to social justice, equity, and empowerment. For more information, visit www.ncbcp.org.
Contact
NCBCPContact
Tyrice Johnson
205-643-4755
NCBCP.org
Tyrice Johnson
205-643-4755
NCBCP.org
