Oraticx Oral Probiotics Launch on iHerb, Expanding Global Access to Innovative Oral Health Solutions
Oraticx, a leader in oral probiotics, has launched its flagship products—Teeth & Gums, Green Breath, and Kids—on the global platform iHerb. Powered by OraCMU®, a clinically validated probiotic published in the Journal of Oral Microbiology and certified GRAS by the U.S. FDA, Oraticx delivers safe and effective solutions for oral health. With 38 research papers published, the company continues to innovate in oral microbiome science, strengthening its global presence. Explore the range at iHerb.
Yorba Linda, CA, September 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Oraticx, a pioneering oral probiotics company, has officially launched three flagship products—Teeth & Gums, Green Breath, and Kids—on the international healthcare platform iHerb. This milestone underscores Oraticx’s evolution from a Korean innovator to a global leader in advanced oral health.
At the core of Oraticx products is OraCMU®, a scientifically validated probiotic whose periodontal health benefits have been published in the Journal of Oral Microbiology, an SCIE-listed journal. Clinical research shows OraCMU®’s ability to suppress periodontitis progression, modulate inflammation, and balance the oral microbiome. The ingredient has also earned GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) status from the U.S. FDA, attesting to its safety and reliability.
The product lineup addresses diverse needs:
Teeth & Gums: Targeted oral probiotics for comprehensive oral care.
Green Breath: Formulated for breath freshness and oral microbiome balance.
Kids: Specially designed probiotics for children’s oral health.
Eun-seop Yoon, CEO of Oraticx, stated, “Oral health is deeply connected to overall wellness. Through our OraCMU®-based products, we aim to bring trusted, innovative solutions to consumers worldwide. Our launch on iHerb represents a meaningful step in showcasing Oraticx’s expertise on the global stage.”
To date, Oraticx has published 38 research papers and continues to advance oral microbiome research.The company remains dedicated to innovation, reinforcing its position as a global authority in oral probiotics.
For more information and to explore the Oraticx range, visit the official iHerb page: https://www.iherb.com/c/oraticx
Disclaimer: The statements herein have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The products mentioned herein are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Contact
Oraticx USA, Inc.Contact
Christie Kim
949-501-1366
oraticx.us
