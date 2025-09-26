Oraticx Oral Probiotics Launch on iHerb, Expanding Global Access to Innovative Oral Health Solutions

Oraticx, a leader in oral probiotics, has launched its flagship products—Teeth & Gums, Green Breath, and Kids—on the global platform iHerb. Powered by OraCMU®, a clinically validated probiotic published in the Journal of Oral Microbiology and certified GRAS by the U.S. FDA, Oraticx delivers safe and effective solutions for oral health. With 38 research papers published, the company continues to innovate in oral microbiome science, strengthening its global presence. Explore the range at iHerb.