SAM Corporate LLC and Rose Merc Limited Enter Strategic MoU for Rolling Out AI Driven Solutions for ESG for Corporates
SAM Corporate, a global FinTech leader in award winning AI-driven ESG reporting and sustainability solutions, and Rose Merc Limited (BSE: 512115), actively engaging in event and entertainment, sports league as well as financial services today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster mutual collaboration.
Mumbai, India, October 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This partnership aims to leverage each company’s strengths in client introductions, strategic networking, and capital market activities to accelerate business expansion and innovation.
Under the MoU, the two companies will collaborate on:
• Facilitating targeted introductions to prospective clients and key decision-makers to build new business relationships.
• Joint promotional engagements to enhance visibility and engagement in relevant markets.
• Supporting fund-raising efforts, including preparation of investment documents and introductions through its associate companies like Capital Square Advisors Pvt. Ltd. to High Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs), Venture Capitalists (VCs), Family Offices, and Strategic Investors.
This MoU sets the foundation for deeper cooperation. Dr. Sunil Kumar K, Managing Director of SAM Corporate, commented: “We are excited to partner with Rose Merc Limited, whose expertise in capital markets and diverse network complements our mission to make ESG reporting simple, compliant, and credible. This collaboration will open new avenues for growth, particularly in fund-raising and client acquisition, as we continue to expand our award winning and AI-powered sustainability solutions across six key geographies.”
Uday Tardalkar, Chairman of Rose Merc Limited, added: “SAM Corporate has innovative AI driven ESG solutions for corporates to fulfill their annual ESG compliance including BRSR and to track ESG footprint on regular quarterly/annual basis. This MoU will enable us to introduce SAM to our extensive investor and client network, fostering mutual success in emerging markets.”
SAM Corporate, with its SAMESG suite of products, has large corporates as its clients across the globe. The company projects an order book worth $4.6 million by year-end, fueled by its focus on AI-enabled SaaS products for enterprises, SMEs, and regulators.
This partnership underscores both companies’ dedication to innovation and sustainable business practices.
About SAM Corporate
SAM Corporate is a leading FinTech company specializing in Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions, including budgeting, consolidation, ESG reporting via SAMESG®, and IFRS compliance, with a focus on digital transformation for global clients.
Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, the ISO-certified firm (9001:2015, 27001:2022, 20000-1:2018) operates through offices in the UK, Spain, US, India, and Singapore, supported by a symbiotic ecosystem of partners worldwide.
Founded in 2014 by Marc Gillis (CEO), Dr. Sunil Kumar K (Managing Director), and Sanjay Teli, SAM Corporate emphasizes core values of quality, innovation, openness, and customer satisfaction.
The company's expert team delivers advisory, implementation, and support services across industries like manufacturing, healthcare, and finance, leveraging advanced tools for risk management and financial analytics.
With a passion-driven approach, SAM Corporate collaborates with renowned vendors to provide seamless, cost-effective solutions that mitigate risks and align with strategic business objectives.
About Rose Merc Limited
Rose Merc Limited is a BSE-listed diversified company (Scrip: 512115) actively engaging in event and entertainment, devotional radio, products, financial services, owning cricket sports leagues, presence in fashion industry, generating positive externalities through visionary leadership and strategic synergies. As a key investor in Navi Mumbai Premier League Pvt. Ltd. (an MCA/BCCI-approved cricket league), Moda Orama Ventures (a leading fashion show organizer), presence in Fashion and event management industry through its subsidiary Emirates Holdings FZ LLC, it fosters long-term economic value and sustainable well-being for stakeholders via high-quality solutions and rewarding experiences. With a mission to build an ethical ecosystem promoting holistic improvements in living standards, Rose Merc is positioned for growth, including entry into the thriving GCC market.
For media inquiries:
SAM Corporate: touchbase@samcorporate.com
Rose Merc Limited: info@rosemerc.in
Under the MoU, the two companies will collaborate on:
• Facilitating targeted introductions to prospective clients and key decision-makers to build new business relationships.
• Joint promotional engagements to enhance visibility and engagement in relevant markets.
• Supporting fund-raising efforts, including preparation of investment documents and introductions through its associate companies like Capital Square Advisors Pvt. Ltd. to High Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs), Venture Capitalists (VCs), Family Offices, and Strategic Investors.
This MoU sets the foundation for deeper cooperation. Dr. Sunil Kumar K, Managing Director of SAM Corporate, commented: “We are excited to partner with Rose Merc Limited, whose expertise in capital markets and diverse network complements our mission to make ESG reporting simple, compliant, and credible. This collaboration will open new avenues for growth, particularly in fund-raising and client acquisition, as we continue to expand our award winning and AI-powered sustainability solutions across six key geographies.”
Uday Tardalkar, Chairman of Rose Merc Limited, added: “SAM Corporate has innovative AI driven ESG solutions for corporates to fulfill their annual ESG compliance including BRSR and to track ESG footprint on regular quarterly/annual basis. This MoU will enable us to introduce SAM to our extensive investor and client network, fostering mutual success in emerging markets.”
SAM Corporate, with its SAMESG suite of products, has large corporates as its clients across the globe. The company projects an order book worth $4.6 million by year-end, fueled by its focus on AI-enabled SaaS products for enterprises, SMEs, and regulators.
This partnership underscores both companies’ dedication to innovation and sustainable business practices.
About SAM Corporate
SAM Corporate is a leading FinTech company specializing in Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions, including budgeting, consolidation, ESG reporting via SAMESG®, and IFRS compliance, with a focus on digital transformation for global clients.
Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, the ISO-certified firm (9001:2015, 27001:2022, 20000-1:2018) operates through offices in the UK, Spain, US, India, and Singapore, supported by a symbiotic ecosystem of partners worldwide.
Founded in 2014 by Marc Gillis (CEO), Dr. Sunil Kumar K (Managing Director), and Sanjay Teli, SAM Corporate emphasizes core values of quality, innovation, openness, and customer satisfaction.
The company's expert team delivers advisory, implementation, and support services across industries like manufacturing, healthcare, and finance, leveraging advanced tools for risk management and financial analytics.
With a passion-driven approach, SAM Corporate collaborates with renowned vendors to provide seamless, cost-effective solutions that mitigate risks and align with strategic business objectives.
About Rose Merc Limited
Rose Merc Limited is a BSE-listed diversified company (Scrip: 512115) actively engaging in event and entertainment, devotional radio, products, financial services, owning cricket sports leagues, presence in fashion industry, generating positive externalities through visionary leadership and strategic synergies. As a key investor in Navi Mumbai Premier League Pvt. Ltd. (an MCA/BCCI-approved cricket league), Moda Orama Ventures (a leading fashion show organizer), presence in Fashion and event management industry through its subsidiary Emirates Holdings FZ LLC, it fosters long-term economic value and sustainable well-being for stakeholders via high-quality solutions and rewarding experiences. With a mission to build an ethical ecosystem promoting holistic improvements in living standards, Rose Merc is positioned for growth, including entry into the thriving GCC market.
For media inquiries:
SAM Corporate: touchbase@samcorporate.com
Rose Merc Limited: info@rosemerc.in
Contact
SAM CorporateContact
Hazel Lacsamana
+97144225663
https://samcorporate.com
Hazel Lacsamana
+97144225663
https://samcorporate.com
Categories