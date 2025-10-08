SAM Corporate LLC and Rose Merc Limited Enter Strategic MoU for Rolling Out AI Driven Solutions for ESG for Corporates

SAM Corporate, a global FinTech leader in award winning AI-driven ESG reporting and sustainability solutions, and Rose Merc Limited (BSE: 512115), actively engaging in event and entertainment, sports league as well as financial services today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster mutual collaboration.