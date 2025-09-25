Special Education Teacher Transitions Career from Classroom to Conference Room - Advocating for Children with Disabilities
Forte Law Group Welcomes Veteran Greenwich Public Schools Special Education Teacher Lauren Parlato as Special Education Advocate. Ten years of hands-on classroom experience brings invaluable insider perspective to special education advocacy.
Norwalk, CT, September 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Forte Law Group, a leading special education law firm, today announced the addition of Lauren Parlato as Special Education Advocate, bringing nearly a decade of direct classroom experience as a Greenwich Public Schools special education teacher to the firm's new child advocacy team.
Parlato's transition from educator to advocate represents a unique asset for families navigating the complex world of special education services. With ten years of experience developing and implementing data-drive IEPS, conducting assessments, and participating in PPT (Planning and Placement Team) meetings from the school district's perspective, she now brings this insider knowledge to advocate for students and families.
"Lauren's hiring perfectly aligns with our firm's mission to collaborate first, litigate second," said Attorney Jeffrey Forte, founding partner of Forte Law Group. "Her extensive background as a special education teacher gives our clients an advocate who truly understand the system from both sides. She speaks the same language as school personnel, knows how to run PPT meetings, and can immediately identify the needs of improving a student's IEP (Individualized Education Plan) when district's aren't providing appropriate services. This dual perspective - having served both as an education and now as an advocate - adds tremendous value and insights for the families and children our firm serves."
Parlato holds exceptional credentials including a 6th Year Degree in Inclusive Education from the University of LaVerne, a Master of Science in Elementary Education from the University of Bridgeport, and dual Bachelor's Degrees in Collaborative Education and Spanish from Southern Connecticut State University. She is certified as a special education teacher for grades K-12 in Connecticut and grades 1-6 in New York.
Her specialized training encompasses evidence-based literacy programs including Orton-Gillingham, Wilson Reading Systems, and PAF, as well as interventions like Visualizing & Verbalizing and ABA methodologies. This comprehensive background allows her to evaluate whether proposed interventions are appropriate and advocate for evidence-based programs that deliver results.
"I am incredibly inspired to now advocate for children and their educational needs - the same students I previously provided special education services to in the classroom," said Parlato. "Having worked directly with students with dyslexia, ADHD, autism, and emotional disabilities, I understand firsthand the challenges families face. Forte Law Group's collaborative approach and commitment to empowering families through education and advocacy deeply resonates with my own values. I'm excited to use my classroom experience to bridge communication gaps and ensure every child receives the free and appropriate public education they deserve."
During her tenure with Greenwich Public Schools, Parlato worked with students with a wide range of disabilities, developed behavior intervention plans, and supported diverse learners through complex educational challenges. She also brings previous experience working with medically fragile students at Blythedale Children's Hospital in Valhalla, NY. Her degree in Spanish and extensive experience with diverse student populations enable her to effectively advocate for families from all backgrounds.
As a former educator who has lead countless PPT meetings, Parlato brings unique insights into how school teams operate, what date should drive decision-making, and how to ensure student voices are heard in the process. Her classroom experience provides credibility when collaborating with school personnel while her advocacy training ensures families' rights are protected.
About Forte Law Group
Forte Law Group is a specialized law firm dedicated to representing students with disabilities and their families in special education matters. Based in Connecticut, the firm provides comprehensive advocacy services including IEP development, due process representation, and civil rights enforcement. The firm' approach emphasizes collaboration and education while maintaining the expertise to litigate when necessary to protect students' rights.
For more information about Forte Law Group services, visit www.fortelawgroup.com
Contact
www.fortelawgroup.com
