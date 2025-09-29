Real Estate Investors Account for 33% of Q2 2025 Home Purchases According to Q2 2025 Investor Pulse™ Report from BatchData

In Q2 2025, investors bought 33% of single-family homes, a five-year high. This is partly due to weak overall sales. Small "mom-and-pop" investors (1-5 properties) dominate the market, owning 87% of investor-held homes. The largest institutional investors own just 2% and have been net sellers for six straight quarters. Investors focus on lower-priced homes, paying an average of $455,481.