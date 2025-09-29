RockToken Launches Cloud-Based Blockchain Infrastructure and RockCoin Utility Token Presale

Rocket Finance Limited, the company behind RockToken, has unveiled a cloud-based blockchain infrastructure platform and announced the presale of its native utility token, RockCoin. The new platform provides scalable computing resources that remove barriers such as costly hardware and technical complexity, making decentralized participation more accessible. RockCoin underpins the ecosystem by granting access to services and supporting future governance features. Together, these initiatives reflect Rocket Finance’s commitment to building a sustainable, user-friendly blockchain environment focuse