CVCU to Offer Free Community Art Show Featuring Renown Harpist
Chula Vista Christian University will offer a free community art show on October 11 at Paper Moon Event Center in San Diego. RSVP at www.CVCU.us/artshow.
Chula Vista, CA, October 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On October 11, 2025, Chula Vista Christian University will offer a free community art show at Paper Moon Event Center in San Diego.
In addition to paintings and drawings by students and professors, the event will feature artists Norm Daniels, former artist for Hume Lake Christian Camps and guest cartoonist at SURFER MAGAZINE as well as oil impressionist painter Michael Wascher. Additionally, the evening will feature Sue Raimond, who is considered a pioneer of harp enrichment therapy and is among the world experts in the field of cyto-cymatics and vibroacoustics pertaining to the harp.
This event is formal/black-tie optional, and there will be an opportunity provided to donate to CVCU. Those unable to attend may also choose to give to CVCU students and building funds via the sponsor page at www.CVCU.us/sponsor.
CVCU is a mentor-driven, faith-based, debt-free university in south San Diego County offering a variety of degrees that prepare students for leadership in the home, the church, and the marketplace. Students can begin college during their high school years and can earn their Bachelor's degree in as little as three years.
Learn more about Chula Vista Christian University at www.CVCU.us.
The art show is open to all ages. RSVP by October 9 at www.CVCU.us/artshow.
Dr. Lisa Dunne
619-888-5761
www.cvcu.us
info@cvcu.us
