3dEYE Unveils AI-Powered Video Analytics Rule Engine at GSX 2025
3dEYE launched its AI-Powered Video Analytics Rule Engine at GSX 2025, transforming video analytics into intelligent workflows that boost life safety, compliance, and ROI. Key features include stacked analytics, flexible scheduling, and automated responses. Available now to all 3dEYE integrators, the cloud-based platform supports multi-site deployments and advanced AI tools like face recognition, ALPR, and behavior detection. Learn more at www.3deye.ai.
New Orleans, LA, October 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- 3dEYE, a leader in AI-powered security solutions, announced the launch of its new AI-Powered Video Analytics Rule Engine at GSX 2025. This next-generation platform transforms video analytics from a reactive alert system into a proactive, ROI-generating workflow engine, delivering measurable business value in life safety, compliance, and operational efficiency.
Unlike traditional video analytics that rely on single-trigger alerts—such as motion detection or loitering—3dEYE’s new engine introduces multi-layered, intelligent workflows that streamline operations and enhance decision-making.
“Cloud video AI platforms make this possible by slashing false alerts, distilling tens of thousands of signals into a few actionable events, and unlocking market expansion into multifamily, retail, industrial, and beyond. With analytics rule engines that deliver life safety, operational efficiency, and measurable ROI, monitoring centers can grow portfolios without adding headcount and turn scale from a challenge into a competitive advantage,” said Katherine Balabanova, CRO at 3dEYE.
Key features of the 3dEYE AI-Powered Analytics Rule Engine include:
Stacked Analytics: Users can now combine multiple analytics in a single rule and field of view. For example, a single rule can combine PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) compliance, loitering, vehicle detection, and intrusion alerts.
Flexible Scheduling: Workflows can be scheduled to run at specific times. This allows for tailored security, such as enabling trespassing alerts after business hours while PPE compliance runs during the day.
Automated Workflows: The engine links specific conditions to actions. This enables automated responses, such as playing a pre-recorded talk-down message over an IP speaker, sending video clips directly to a manager, or escalating an alert to security personnel.
The 3dEYE AI-Powered Analytics Rule Engine is now available to all 3dEYE integrators and monitoring centers.
About 3dEYE
Since 2013, 3dEYE has been transforming security and monitoring industry with a cybersecure, Pure Cloud AI video platform on AWS. Camera-agnostic and built for multi-site, multi-brand deployments, 3dEYE eliminates servers and bridges while enabling proactive, AI-driven security. Operators and systems integrators gain a cloud VMS with incident management and advanced AI-driven analytics activated on any IP camera including object detection, classification and tracking, color search, people counting, ALPR, face recognition, behavior-based loitering, fire/smoke detection, heat mapping. 3dEYE’s tech stack empowers partners to scale faster, investigate smarter, and deliver true operational intelligence. Learn more: www.3deye.ai
Contact
Katherine Balabanova
1-833-321-2005
www.3dEYE.me
