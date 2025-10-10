TruDecision and Odessa Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive Lender Success
Irving, TX, October 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- TruDecision Inc., a leading credit risk analytic solutions provider, announced it has entered into a partnership with Odessa Technologies, Inc. (Odessa), a leading global provider of asset finance software to deliver an integrated AI-based solutions platform through their existing loan origination system. Through this relationship, Odessa customers will have access to TruDecision’s compelling analytics capabilities which enable lenders to automate and improve critical processes like risk mitigation, credit scoring and decisioning, collections, and cross-marketing.
Based in Irving, Texas, TruDecision serves a variety of lenders, including banks, credit unions, and finance companies. Its solutions are applied in multiple lending sectors, such as automobile, motorcycle, power sports, and personal loans. The company serves lenders in both the United States and Canada and offers customers a unique ‘analytics-as-a-service’ model that enables lenders to use TruDecision on a pay-per-use basis. Key features in the partnership will be a first-of-its-kind underwriter designed flow for the credit report in addition to a customizable attribute suite that allows lenders to automate credit policy.
A multi-asset, multi-product platform that supports both traditional auto finance and alternative lending structures such as usage-based lending, subscriptions, fleet, as-a-service, and fractional ownership, Odessa Auto enables lenders to bring new offerings to market through self-service configuration tools. Odessa’s platform now offers lenders more options than its competitors for configuring dashboards with just the right KPIs.
“Odessa Auto was designed with the end user and their clients in mind, driven by a team of veteran auto finance professionals who bring firsthand industry insight to every decision” said Odessa Executive VP of Auto Finance Bob Johnson. “We’ve been intentional about integrating our solution with partners that are not generalists, but true product leaders with deep roots in auto lending. This makes an integration with TruDecision a perfect strategic fit, as they not only have the cutting-edge analytic solutions lenders demand, but they have deep operational experience as long-time lenders in the auto finance industry.”
“We are very pleased to be moving forward with Odessa, as they share a passion with us to drive bottom-line results for each of their lender clients,” said Daniel Parry, Chief Executive Officer of TruDecision. “Bob and his team know that while sophistication is key, the end result must be a product offering that brings success to the lender in the form of efficiency, automation, cost-reduction and yield optimization while simultaneously delivering top service to their dealer customers.”
About Odessa
Odessa is the world’s largest software company dedicated to asset finance, providing an end-to-end platform for lease and loan origination, servicing, and remarketing. Specializing in the equipment and auto finance industries, Odessa empowers businesses to scale, innovate, and stay ahead of market trends through cutting-edge solutions. Headquartered in Philadelphia, USA, with a global presence spanning Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific, Odessa’s 1,000+ strong team supports a diverse range of clients worldwide. Committed to client success, Odessa combines deep industry expertise with advanced technology to deliver transformative results at every stage of the asset finance lifecycle. For more information, visit https://www.odessainc.com.
About TruDecision
TruDecision is a fintech company focused on providing sophisticated analytic solutions to consumer lenders that deliver superior bottom-line results. TruDecision serves banks, credit unions and finance companies across multiple lending products, including auto, motorcycle and unsecured personal loans in the United States and Canada. They offer expert product origination scores, as well as pricing optimization, collections models and customized decisioning APIs developed by experience auto lenders. For more information, reach out to solutions@trudecision.com or visit www.trudecision.com.
Contact
TruDecision Inc.Contact
Daniel Parry
877-338-6144
https://www.trudecision.com
