FirstQFM AB Secures €1.2 Million to Accelerate Commercial Quantum Computing with Proprietary Foundation Models
Stockholm, Sweden, October 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- FirstQFM AB, a Stockholm-based quantum technology company, has raised €1.2 million (13.1 million SEK) in pre-seed funding led by BSV Ventures, with participation from Almi Invest, Further than Capital and Luminar Ventures.
The funding will accelerate the development of FirstQFM’s patent-pending AI foundation models, enhancing performance across multiple layers of the quantum stack to make quantum computers more reliable and scalable.
“The funding will help support the further development of FirstQFM’s proprietary patent-pending technology, execution of ongoing pilot projects and enable the usefulness of NISQ era quantum machines,” said Vish Ramakrishnan, CEO & Co-Founder of FirstQFM AB.
Quantum computing has the potential to unlock substantial business and scientific value in chemistry, finance, the life sciences, and mobility, but only if the current challenges with device calibration and error correction can be overcome. FirstQFM is working to develop a critical piece of the solution.
“Our technology improves device performance, scalability, and availability. We are partnering directly with quantum hardware developers and will work with them on the path to fault tolerance,” said Isaiah Hull, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder of FirstQFM AB.
"The beauty of first QFM’s solution is the way it’s reshaping how quantum technology can be deployed to unlock customer value. By massively reducing the costs and time it takes to get outcomes and run workloads – eventually from any quantum hardware – it makes the powerful capabilities of quantum available to more industries." said Erik Bhullar, General Partner, BSV Ventures.
“We were impressed by the performance gains FirstQFM achieved on superconducting hardware. Excited to see this developed further and rolled out across the various quantum modalities. The value is apparent,” said Peter Gullander, Fund Manager, Almi Invest.
“This is a transformative technology with applications across major verticals. We have received great feedback from our industry experts about its potential and are excited to support its development,” said Reid Jackson, Partner, Luminar Ventures.
“FirstQFM’s technology, intellectual property, and global partnerships position it to have a strong impact on the emerging quantum computing sector,” added Stefan Lindeberg, Partner, Further Than Capital.
About FirstQFM AB
FirstQFM is a Stockholm-based quantum technology company developing machine learning foundation models that enhance the performance and scalability of quantum computers. With a global workforce and partners, the company is helping quantum computing progress toward real-world impact across industries.
For more information email FirstQFM: info@firstqfm.com
Leadership Team
Vish Ramakrishnan, Co-Founder & CEO - Serial entrepreneur and founder of CogniFrame, a quantum algorithms company and Airbus-BMW Quantum Challenge 2024 finalist; QuAccel, a drug discovery JV with the Ontario Institute for Cancer Research; and Logistrics, a logistics platform with a dominant share of U.S railroad crew hauling. He previously held senior leadership roles at Emergis, HSBC and Scotiabank and holds an MBA from the University of Mumbai.
Isaiah Hull, Co-Founder & CTO - Quantum research scientist and former academic with 10+ years’ experience in quantum computing and machine learning. He has authored textbooks and journal articles, serves as a Quantum Research Fellow at UNC’s Rethinc Labs, consulted for DeepLearning.AI and public institutions, and teaches DataCamp’s TensorFlow in Python course. He holds a PhD from Boston College.
The funding will accelerate the development of FirstQFM’s patent-pending AI foundation models, enhancing performance across multiple layers of the quantum stack to make quantum computers more reliable and scalable.
“The funding will help support the further development of FirstQFM’s proprietary patent-pending technology, execution of ongoing pilot projects and enable the usefulness of NISQ era quantum machines,” said Vish Ramakrishnan, CEO & Co-Founder of FirstQFM AB.
Quantum computing has the potential to unlock substantial business and scientific value in chemistry, finance, the life sciences, and mobility, but only if the current challenges with device calibration and error correction can be overcome. FirstQFM is working to develop a critical piece of the solution.
“Our technology improves device performance, scalability, and availability. We are partnering directly with quantum hardware developers and will work with them on the path to fault tolerance,” said Isaiah Hull, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder of FirstQFM AB.
"The beauty of first QFM’s solution is the way it’s reshaping how quantum technology can be deployed to unlock customer value. By massively reducing the costs and time it takes to get outcomes and run workloads – eventually from any quantum hardware – it makes the powerful capabilities of quantum available to more industries." said Erik Bhullar, General Partner, BSV Ventures.
“We were impressed by the performance gains FirstQFM achieved on superconducting hardware. Excited to see this developed further and rolled out across the various quantum modalities. The value is apparent,” said Peter Gullander, Fund Manager, Almi Invest.
“This is a transformative technology with applications across major verticals. We have received great feedback from our industry experts about its potential and are excited to support its development,” said Reid Jackson, Partner, Luminar Ventures.
“FirstQFM’s technology, intellectual property, and global partnerships position it to have a strong impact on the emerging quantum computing sector,” added Stefan Lindeberg, Partner, Further Than Capital.
About FirstQFM AB
FirstQFM is a Stockholm-based quantum technology company developing machine learning foundation models that enhance the performance and scalability of quantum computers. With a global workforce and partners, the company is helping quantum computing progress toward real-world impact across industries.
For more information email FirstQFM: info@firstqfm.com
Leadership Team
Vish Ramakrishnan, Co-Founder & CEO - Serial entrepreneur and founder of CogniFrame, a quantum algorithms company and Airbus-BMW Quantum Challenge 2024 finalist; QuAccel, a drug discovery JV with the Ontario Institute for Cancer Research; and Logistrics, a logistics platform with a dominant share of U.S railroad crew hauling. He previously held senior leadership roles at Emergis, HSBC and Scotiabank and holds an MBA from the University of Mumbai.
Isaiah Hull, Co-Founder & CTO - Quantum research scientist and former academic with 10+ years’ experience in quantum computing and machine learning. He has authored textbooks and journal articles, serves as a Quantum Research Fellow at UNC’s Rethinc Labs, consulted for DeepLearning.AI and public institutions, and teaches DataCamp’s TensorFlow in Python course. He holds a PhD from Boston College.
Contact
FirstQFM ABContact
Vish Ramakrishnan
416 2309901
www.firstqfm.com
Vish Ramakrishnan
416 2309901
www.firstqfm.com
Categories