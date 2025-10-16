Colossal Productions LLC Expands Capabilities with the Acquisition of the MAX169 LED Trailer from Insane Impact
Colossal Productions LLC is thrilled to announce a major expansion in our event technology capabilities — the acquisition of the Insane Impact MAX169 LED Trailer.
Knoxville, TN, October 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Colossal Productions LLC, East Tennessee’s premier provider of immersive event experiences, is proud to announce the newest addition to its fleet: the Insane Impact MAX169 Mobile LED Trailer — a state-of-the-art outdoor LED display system designed to deliver unmatched visual clarity, performance, and versatility.
This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Colossal Productions’ mission to transform local events into extraordinary experiences. With the MAX169’s 16' x 9' high-definition LED display, 7,500-nit brightness, and IP67-rated weatherproof design, clients now have a bigger screen option to enjoy crystal-clear visuals in any environment — day or night, rain or shine.
“The MAX169 gives us even more flexibility to deliver large-scale, high-impact experiences for our clients,” said Adrienne Place, CFO of Colossal Productions LLC. “Whether it’s a city-wide watch party, corporate gathering, or community festival, this trailer brings professional-grade visual performance anywhere our clients need it.”
MAX169 Features and Technical Highlights
Screen Size: 16' x 9' (5.7mm pixel pitch)
Resolution: 840 x 504 pixels
Brightness: 7,500 NITS
Rotation: Full 360° swivel rotation
Height Adjustment: Adjustable trim height up to 8 feet
Weatherproof Rating: IP67 (LED assembly)
Setup Time: Approximately 15 minutes
Generator Power: PowerTech PTI-12SI 12KW Quiet Diesel Generator with 30-gallon fuel tank (up to 30 hours of runtime)
Operating Life: 100,000 hours
The MAX169 Production Box also includes a Novastar VX1000 Pro video processor, Dynacord L3600 amplifier, and Electro-Voice LRC speaker system, providing a complete audiovisual solution for any outdoor event. Integrated Starlink internet connectivity, on-board power, and Shure professional wireless audio gear ensure seamless streaming and broadcast-quality performance anywhere in the region.
Raising the Bar for Event Experiences
From sports watch parties and concerts to municipal celebrations and corporate showcases, Colossal Productions continues to redefine how East Tennessee experiences live events. The addition of the MAX169 underscores the company’s commitment to innovation, reliability, and premium client service.
“Our mission has always been to turn events into experiences,” added Dan Benedict, CEO of Colossal Productions. “The MAX169 allows us to do just that — be bigger, brighter, and better than ever before.”
About Colossal Productions LLC
Founded in 2025, Colossal Productions LLC specializes in event technology and production services across East Tennessee. The company offers full-service event planning, LED video wall rentals, premium sound systems, and customized entertainment experiences for corporate, municipal, and private clients.
Tagline: “Where Every Event Becomes Legendary.”
Website: www.colossalproductions.com
Email: colossalproductionsllc@gmail.com
