The Able Show Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month with Powerful On-Set Experience
Media Invited to Witness the Future of Inclusive Entertainment as The Able Show Hosts Its Final Taping of the Year—Showcasing People with Disabilities in Front of and Behind the Camera.
Canoga Park, CA, October 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In celebration of National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM), The Able Show—a groundbreaking talk show produced by and for people with disabilities—is opening its studio doors for a special on-set media event on October 28, 2025, marking the final taping of the year.
The Able Show has quickly become a national model for inclusion in media production, proving that talent, creativity, and professionalism know no boundaries. The series is produced at Dream Magic Studios under the leadership of creator and executive producer Davina Douthard, who envisioned a platform where individuals with disabilities could showcase their abilities, gain industry experience, and redefine representation in entertainment.
“National Disability Employment Awareness Month reminds us that visibility is power,” says Douthard. “The Able Show isn’t just about telling stories—it’s about changing the workforce. When you see people with disabilities writing scripts, running cameras, hosting interviews, and producing high-quality television, you realize they are not just participants in this industry—they are the future of it.”
Media guests will have the opportunity to tour the set, meet the cast and crew, and witness live production as the team wraps up another successful season. With over 70 episodes produced and a growing list of celebrity guests, The Able Show has become a powerful voice for inclusion—bridging the gap between entertainment and advocacy.
This final taping will highlight stories of empowerment, achievement, and creative excellence—honoring the theme of NDEAM 2025: “Access, Equity, and Inclusion: Rising Together.”
Media RSVP:
Limited press access is available. To reserve on-set credentials or schedule interviews, please contact: press@theableshow.com
