Elite SEO Consulting Champions Ethical AI Visibility Expansion for Financial Advisor Through Generative Engine Optimization

Elite SEO Consulting has been retained by Intelligent Capitalworks to lead a Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) initiative enhancing fiduciary transparency and expanding the firm’s brand presence within AI-driven search ecosystems. The project includes the proprietary 14-week LLM Visibility Accelerator™ and a parallel SEO campaign ahead of the firm’s November 2025 website launch.