Tree Care Industry Highlights for 2025–2026
The tree care industry is rapidly evolving through sustainability, AI, and digital transformation. ArboStar’s RAI – the first AI built for arborists – enhances safety, efficiency, and profitability with specialized assistants. As the market grows from $1.3B in 2024 to $2.5B by 2031, eco-friendly practices and digital tools like ArboStar’s CRM redefine how arborists manage crews, clients, and urban forest health.
Toronto, Canada, October 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The tree care industry is driven by sustainability, AI, and digital tools. ArboStar’s RAI – the first AI built for arborists – helps boost safety, accuracy, and efficiency.
Cities expand. Climates shift. The tree care market grows – faster than before. Arborists have to combine hands-on expertise with digital tools to keep urban trees healthy and safe. Inspecting tree health, pruning, and managing hazards – all this daily work is more efficient through technology. So, what do we have? A demand for greener, safer cities. That’s why innovation is called to transform this field.
In 2025–2026, key trends like market growth, sustainability, and AI solutions such as Real ArboStar Intelligence (RAI) will redefine how arborists care for and protect urban nature.
How Fast is the Tree Care Market Growing?
From $1.3 billion in 2024 to $1.49 billion in 2025, it’s set to reach $2.5 billion by 2031. Demand from homeowners and urban forestry drives this advance. CRMs like ArboStar make quoting more accurate, cut errors by 40%, and increase job capacity by 22%. (Source: Trends for Arborists 2025–2026: What CRM Should You Really Use for Your Tree Care Business)
Key Trends Shaping the Industry
Innovation, sustainability, and digital tools are reshaping how arborists work now and in the future. The main trends in tree care field are:
RAI Leads the Way: AI Built for Tree Care
AI is changing everything in tree care. In 2025, ArboStar launched RAI – the first AI built for arborists. Also, some features are in beta testing. Think of it as a “digital crew” with 10 specialized assistants. RAI Reception handles client intake 24/7, Scheduler plans the fastest routes, Safety Officer sends real-time alerts. These tools speed up work, reduce burnout, maintain quality, improve safety, and support training. After its largest NPS campaign, ArboStar is using client feedback to launch a major RAI update with voice scheduling and profit forecasts.
Key Benefits of RAI:
RAI offers specialized assistants that save time, reduce errors, and boost profits:
- Scheduler & Dispatch – Handles 24/7 clients requests, increases daily jobs up to 20%.
- Estimator – Reduces quoting errors up to 40%, adds ~$5,000+ in monthly revenue for the majority of tested mid-sized clients.
- Equipment Manager – Oversees equipment maintenance and usage to prevent downtime.
- Finance – Provides financial insights, forecasts revenue, predicts workload and crew needs for efficient resource planning.
- Safety Officer – Lowers accidents up to 25%, reducing liability costs.
- CrewMate – Boosts on-site efficiency up to 22%, saves around 7 hours/week per crew.
With the arborist market growing from ~$1.3B in 2024 to ~$1.49B in 2025 and projected to reach ~$2.5B by 2031, these tools help arborists meet demand, operate efficiently, and grow profitably.
The Green Standard: Eco-Friendly Practices in Tree Care
Sustainability is becoming essential in tree care. Clients look for eco-friendly options like native plants, low-maintenance materials, and safe treatments. Arborists use their skills to protect trees, maintain urban forests, and go beyond regular landscaping. Technology is helping too – AI diagnostics will soon spot tree health problems faster, and make eco-friendly care.
From Paper to App: How Digital Tools Transform Arboriculture
Paperwork is fading fast. Arborists use mobile apps for estimating, scheduling, and field work, saving up to nine hours a week. Generic CRMs struggle with complex tasks and can be slow or crash. That’s why specialized tools matter. ArboStar’s all-in-one platform for CRM, invoicing, and crew management makes work easier and lets arborists focus on caring for trees.
