Immundiagnostik, Inc. Partners With Epitope Diagnostics, Inc. to Offer Chemiluminescent Solutions
A new partnership between Immundiagnostik, Inc. and Epitope Diagnostics, Inc. expands access to innovative solutions, enhancing efficiency and accuracy for clinical and research labs.
Manchester, NH, October 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Immundiagnostik, Inc. has partnered with Epitope Diagnostics, Inc. (EDI) to offer the ECL100, a fully automated chemiluminescent immunoassay analyzer, and 50+ CLIA kits to laboratories across North America. This collaboration aims to support organizations facing increasing demands by providing high-quality, efficient testing solutions to help improve workflows and clinical outcomes.
The ECL100 is a fully automated chemiluminescent analyzer designed to streamline laboratory operations, offering:
Increased Efficiency – Run 120-180 tests per hour, enabling labs to process high volumes with ease.
Time and cost savings – Requires just one technician and less consumables and calibrations, while featuring built-in refrigeration to preload assays.
Seamless compatibility – Works with 50+ CLIA kits, including 14 new assays for key gastrointestinal markers such as calprotectin, C. difficile, H. pylori, pancreatic elastase, and pepsinogen.
“Our partnership with Epitope Diagnostics, Inc. allows us to further support the lab community by providing innovative tools to help them overcome growing industry challenges,” said Terry Fisher, Chief Operations Officer at Immundiagnostik, Inc. “With increasing technician shortages and the demand for faster, more efficient testing, the ECL100 and its broad assay menu give labs the flexibility they need to maintain high-quality testing while optimizing resources. Ultimately, we hope these solutions will contribute to improved clinical outcomes.”
By combining Immundiagnostik, Inc.’s expertise in the research and clinical lab communities with EDI’s advanced assay development, this collaboration brings a powerful benefit to labs looking to streamline testing processes and stay competitive in an evolving landscape.
“At Epitope Diagnostics, Inc., our mission has always been to deliver innovative, high-quality diagnostic solutions that meet the evolving needs of the healthcare community,” commented Ping Gao, CEO at Epitope Diagnostics, Inc. “Partnering with Immundiagnostik, Inc. to bring the ECL100 and our extensive CLIA test menu to North American labs is an exciting opportunity to extend that mission. Together, we’re making it possible for laboratories to achieve greater efficiency and accuracy while addressing the very real challenges of staffing and resources.”
For more information about the ECL100 and compatible CLIA kits, visit idkna.com.
About Immundiagnostik, Inc.
Immundiagnostik, Inc. is a provider of immunoassays and lab detection tools for research and clinical laboratories across North America. With a focus on high-quality solutions, the company is dedicated to helping labs improve efficiency, accuracy, and clinical outcomes.
About Epitope Diagnostics, Inc.
Established in 2003, Epitope Diagnostics, Inc. (EDI) strives to develop, manufacture, and market the highest quality and most innovative in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) products to the global research, pharmaceutical, and healthcare community. EDI is committed to becoming a major contributor in resolving unmet medical needs through advanced diagnostic technologies.
Contact
Immundiagnostik, Inc.Contact
Noelle Hurley
888-433-9020, x. 1009
www.idkna.com
