"Misadventures with Mets" - a Hilarious and Heartfelt Memoir of Youthful Rebellion Launches on Amazon
Author Michael J Wheaton invites readers on a nostalgic, laugh-out-loud journey through the wilds of adolescence with the release of his debut memoir, Misadventures with Mets, now available on Amazon.
Denver, CO, October 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Set in the snowy back roads and small towns of 1980s Minnesota, Misadventures with Mets is a coming-of-age story chronicling the spirited, and often mischievous, adventures of Michael and his lifelong best friend, Mets. From frozen pranks and fishing trips to quiet moments of boyhood wonder, the memoir captures the unfiltered magic of growing up — and growing into yourself.
“At its core, Misadventures with Mets is a tribute to friendship,” says the author. “It’s about those reckless, unforgettable years when life was simple, the rules were flexible, and your best friend was your entire world.”
With a blend of humor, heart, and nostalgia, Misadventures with Mets speaks to readers of all ages who remember the thrill of youth — and the people who shaped them along the way.
About the Author
Michael J Wheaton grew up in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where many of the stories in Misadventures with Mets take place. A lifelong storyteller, Michael draws inspiration from real-life friendships, mischief, and the rich tapestry of small-town life. This is his first memoir.
Book Information
Title: Misadventures with Mets
Author: Michael J Wheaton
Publisher: Oxford Book Publishers
Publication Date: 10/02/2025
ISBN: 9798349597640
Available on Amazon: https://tinyurl.com/5xy9jxwx
Media Contact:
Michael J Wheaton
mighki123@gmail.com
Contact
Mike Wheaton
