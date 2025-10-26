Gold Harbor Insurance Launches National Awareness Campaign for Working and Retired Americans and Families Seeking Affordable Final Expense Life Insurance
Gold Harbor Insurance is a trusted provider of family-focused life insurance and has launched a national awareness campaign to educate working and retired Americans, including seniors, veterans, first responders, contractors, and other blue-collar professionals on affordable Final Expense coverage designed to protect families from rising funeral and medical costs.
Naples, FL, October 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gold Harbor Insurance, a trusted provider of family-focused life insurance solutions, today announced the launch of a National Awareness Campaign to help working and retired Americans better understand and access affordable Final Expense Life Insurance.
The campaign is designed to reach the individuals who form the backbone of the American workforce—police officers, firefighters, EMTs, corrections officers, security personnel, nurses, veterans, truckers, seniors, plumbers, electricians, contractors, and other blue-collar professionals—many of whom remain underserved or unaware of the affordable coverage options available to them.
“These are the people who keep our nation safe, moving, and strong,” said Seth Bailey, CEO of Gold Harbor Insurance. “They deserve simple, honest coverage that never expires, never increases in price, and pays out when families need it most. That’s why we created this campaign. To educate and empower hardworking and retired Americans to protect what truly matters most.”
Unlike many providers offering limited or high-cost guaranteed-issue plans that delay benefits for up to two years, Gold Harbor specializes in whole life Final Expense plans that offer immediate protection, build cash value over time, and keep premiums locked in for life. The company’s plans typically provide $10,000 to $50,000 in coverage, ensuring families have funds available for funeral costs, medical bills, or unpaid debts without delays or red tape.
The new campaign emphasizes education, transparency, and accessibility. Through online guides, community outreach, and licensed professionals across multiple states, Gold Harbor Insurance aims to simplify what is often a confusing and intimidating process. The company’s representatives focus on explaining how Final Expense coverage works, the differences between plan types, and why whole life insurance remains the most stable and predictable option for family protection.
“Our goal isn’t to sell a policy. It’s to help families plan responsibly,” added Bailey. “We take pride in being different from large call centers or one-size-fits-all agencies. Every conversation we have starts with listening, not selling. Families deserve to understand exactly what they’re getting and how it protects them for life.”
Gold Harbor Insurance continues to expand its operations nationwide, working with communities that value clarity, affordability, and integrity in their insurance decisions. The company’s user-friendly website provides clear explanations, helpful resources, and an easy way for families to connect with licensed advisors who can tailor coverage to their needs.
For more information about how to protect your family with a permanent Final Expense plan, visit GoldHarborInsurance.com or call (877) 745-PLAN.
Contact
Seth Bailey
(877) 745-7526
https://goldharborinsurance.com
