SolarCraft Repeats as Bay Area’s Best Solar Company - San Francisco Chronicle Readers Once Again Choose SolarCraft as the North Bay’s Best in Solar Energy
SolarCraft, a leading solar energy and clean technology provider based in the North Bay, is proud to announce it has been named “Best Solar Installer in the Bay Area” by readers of the San Francisco Chronicle. The annual Best of the Bay Area Awards celebrate outstanding local businesses delivering exceptional service and value across the region.
Novato, CA, October 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “We are truly honored to be recognized by San Francisco Chronicle readers as the Bay Area’s best,” said Phil Alwitt, CEO of SolarCraft. “For 40 years, our employee-owned team has proudly served homeowners and businesses throughout Marin, Sonoma, and Napa counties, helping them save money, reduce carbon emissions, and move toward a sustainable energy future.”
Trusted Solar Experts Serving Marin, Sonoma & Napa
As a 100% employee-owned company, SolarCraft designs, installs, and services solar energy systems, battery storage, and electric heat pump heating and cooling solutions. The company’s deep roots in the Marin, Sonoma, and Napa communities have made it a trusted local leader in renewable energy, known for exceptional craftsmanship, transparency, and customer care.
SolarCraft has helped thousands of North Bay residents dramatically cut their PG&E bills while reducing their environmental footprint. By harnessing clean, renewable solar power, the company empowers local communities to achieve greater energy independence and sustainability.
Commitment to Community and Sustainability
SolarCraft’s recognition as Best Solar Installer in the Bay Area underscores its mission to make renewable energy accessible and affordable for everyone in the region. With a proven record of success and a reputation built on integrity and innovation, SolarCraft continues to lead the transition to clean energy across Marin, Sonoma, and Napa counties.
About SolarCraft
SolarCraft is 100% Employee-Owned and has been one of the largest green-tech employers based in the North Bay for 40 years. SolarCraft delivers Clean Energy Solutions for homes and businesses in Marin, Sonoma and Napa counties, including Solar Energy, Battery Energy Storage and Electric Heat Pump Heating & Cooling. With over 9,000 customers, our team of dedicated employee-owners is proud to have installed more clean energy systems than any other company in the North Bay. www.solarcraft.com.
Contact
SolarCraftContact
Kim Burnett
415-382-7717
www.solarcraft.com
