SolarCraft Repeats as Bay Area’s Best Solar Company - San Francisco Chronicle Readers Once Again Choose SolarCraft as the North Bay’s Best in Solar Energy

SolarCraft, a leading solar energy and clean technology provider based in the North Bay, is proud to announce it has been named “Best Solar Installer in the Bay Area” by readers of the San Francisco Chronicle. The annual Best of the Bay Area Awards celebrate outstanding local businesses delivering exceptional service and value across the region.