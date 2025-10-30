Georgia Sports Innovation Coalition Announces Inaugural GENEXSIS 2025 Summit
The Georgia Sports Innovation Coalition (GSIC), in partnership with SEICon, announces GENEXSIS 2025, Georgia’s premier sports innovation summit, set for November 12, 2025, in Atlanta. The one-day event will unite athletes, innovators, investors, and leaders from organizations like Georgia Tech, Microsoft, and the Atlanta Braves to explore how technology, data, and design are shaping the future of sports.
The Georgia Sports Innovation Coalition (GSIC), in partnership with SEICon, today announced the inaugural GENEXSIS 2025. The event, which will be Georgia’s premier sports innovation summit, will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, at the Garage at Tech Square ATL in Atlanta. Event details and registration are available at: circle.swoogo.com/GENEXSIS.
Produced in collaboration with leading organizations across sports, technology, and academia, GENEXSIS 2025 will bring together athletes, innovators, investors, and industry professionals for a one-day experience exploring how innovation, data, and design are shaping the future of sports.
“GENEXSIS 2025 represents more than a summit, it’s a signal,” said Ryan McNeil, former NFL All-Pro and GSIC Board Chair. “The intersection of sports and innovation is no longer on the horizon, it’s happening right here in Georgia. This event gives athletes, founders, and investors a shared space to build what’s next.”
Shawn Garrity, CEO of Circle and SEICon visionary added, “We’re proud to have the opportunity to celebrate the hard work and investment GSIC, Georgia Tech, the entertainment community, and industry stakeholders are putting forth to establish Georgia as the epicenter for thought leadership and innovation in sports.”
The Georgia Center of Innovation and Charles Schwab are among the confirmed sponsors whose investment underscores the growing economic impact of Georgia’s sports innovation ecosystem.
A Meeting Point for Visionaries
GENEXSIS 2025 will convene leaders from across the sports and innovation sectors, featuring speakers and moderators representing the Atlanta Dream, Warner Bros. Discovery, Georgia Tech, Microsoft, Atlanta Braves, and Toronto Raptors. Mc Neil will also join the “Athletes to Tech Innovators” panel as part of the summit.
The agenda includes keynote sessions, dynamic panels, and networking opportunities designed to foster meaningful collaboration and investment. Featured discussions include:
The AI Advantage – Game changers from Syracuse University and SimCraft
Women Leading in Sports – Featuring voices from Atlanta Dream and Warner Bros. Discovery
Data-Driven Fandom – Speakers from Georgia Tech, Microsoft and more
Athletes to Tech Innovators – Highlighting perspectives from the Atlanta Braves and Toronto Raptors
Strategic Partnerships Driving Impact
GENEXSIS 2025 is supported by a powerful coalition of partners, including Circle, Georgia Tech, Syracuse University Falk College of Sport, UNLV Sports Innovation Institute, and USA Today Sports. Together, these organizations are helping to shape a national conversation about the evolving role of technology, data, and collaboration in the sports economy.
GENEXSIS 2025 SUMMIT
November 12, 2025 | 10am - 3pm
Garage at Tech Square ATL | 848 Spring St. NW | Atlanta, GA 30308
Registration at: circle.swoogo.com/GENEXSIS
Schedule
9am — Check-in Open
10am — Official Welcome and Opening Remarks
10:15am — Panel: Breaking Barriers, Building Legacies: Women Leading in Sports
Traci Messier, Atlanta Dream
Priyanka York, Overtime Elite
Tracy Barash, Cut-Thru Consulting
Anya Johnson, Warner Bros. Discovery
Allison Bronson, Kantor & Kantor, LLP
11am — Student Research Presentations: Syracuse University & Georgia Tech
11:15am — Panel: Data-Driven Fandom: Unlocking Sponsorship & Engagement
Rodney Paul, Syracuse University Falk College
Jay Vickers, UNLV Sports Innovation Institute
Jacqueline Garner, Georgia Tech
Scott Blumenfeld, Microsoft
12pm — Lunch & Networking
1pm — Panel: From Performance to Product: Athletes as Tech Innovators
Sam Mitchell, Toronto Raptors
Ryan McNeil, SportsID
DeRetta Rhodes, Atlanta Braves
Donald J. Beamer, City of Atlanta
2pm — Panel: The AI Advantage: Redefining the Future of Sports
Hamid Ekbia, Syracuse University Maxwell School
David Geddes, Society of Sports Knowledge Engineering
Sean Patrick MacDonald, SimCraft
Sharyn Outtrim, Praxis AI
Nick Berg, SoftServe
2:45pm — Closing Remarks
About the Georgia Sports Innovation Coalition
The Georgia Sports Innovation Coalition (GSIC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing Georgia’s position as a global leader in sports innovation. Through partnerships, research, and events, GSIC connects athletes, entrepreneurs, investors, and brands to create new opportunities in sports technology, wellness, and fan engagement. More information at www.gsicga.org.
About SEICon
SEICon is a global platform at the intersection of sports, entertainment, and innovation. Its mission is to connect organizations, investors, and creators driving new technologies and experiences across the industry. SEICon’s partnership with GSIC brings its proven model of collaboration and content to the Southeast’s growing innovation economy. More information at www.sei-con.org
