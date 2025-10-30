Georgia Sports Innovation Coalition Announces Inaugural GENEXSIS 2025 Summit

The Georgia Sports Innovation Coalition (GSIC), in partnership with SEICon, announces GENEXSIS 2025, Georgia’s premier sports innovation summit, set for November 12, 2025, in Atlanta. The one-day event will unite athletes, innovators, investors, and leaders from organizations like Georgia Tech, Microsoft, and the Atlanta Braves to explore how technology, data, and design are shaping the future of sports.