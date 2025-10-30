Ranch Systems, Inc. Introduces RS10 Bluetooth® Transmitter & Data Logger, the Next Generation in Data Logger Solutions
Ranch Systems, Inc., a leading manufacturer of wireless telemetry solutions, is introducing a new set of solutions under the brand RanchDL™. The new brand is focused on a new version of the RS10 Transmitter & Data Logger Unit utilizing Bluetooth® Wireless Long-Range technology.
Novato, CA, October 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- For over 20 years Ranch Systems has been an innovative leader in telemetry and remote data collection. They are excited to introduce a new line of solutions under the brand, RanchDL™. This is an expansion of their proven data collection technology with a new suite of solutions utilizing the RS10 Bluetooth® Wireless Transmitter unit with new data logger functionality. The RS10 Data Logger is a next generation solution for remote monitoring, expanding beyond agriculture into research, environmental, and industrial applications.
The standalone RanchDL RS10 Data Logger utilizes the latest Bluetooth wireless technology supporting a wide range of wired and wireless sensors. The solution provides an unprecedented sensor capacity on a single solar powered outdoor-rugged data logger. The RS10 connects directly to SDI-12 and MODBUS wired sensors, as well as a range of Bluetooth wireless beacons and sensors. All these sensors are plug-and-play with multiple sensors supported in a "daisy-chained" fashion. This provides the ability for measuring a wide range of parameters from sensors, including but not limited to:
· Soil Moisture, EC, & Salinity
· Temperature & Humidity
· Weather Stations
· Fluid & Air Pressure
· Water Level & Flow Meters
· Pump/Engine/VFD Registers
When combined with Bluetooth® wireless sensors the RS10 becomes a complete wireless monitoring network with a radius to 1,000 feet.
RanchDL solutions come ready to use with free myRanch™ cloud software access, letting users collect and manage their data instantly in the powerful device independent platform. When projects expand, the same platform supports easy upgrades for greater storage or live, connected monitoring using Ranch Systems' telemetry hardware such as the RS130 and RS330.
“RanchDL solutions provide users professional-grade monitoring tools that scale with their needs,” said Jacob Christfort, President of Ranch Systems. “You can start small with a single RS10 Data Logger and grow all the way to a large, real-time connected telemetry system – all without losing your original logger and sensor investment.”
Designed and assembled in the United States, the RanchDL RS10 solutions continue Ranch Systems’ reputation for reliability, open sensor compatibility, and flexible system design.
RanchDL products, bundles, and compatible sensors are available now at
datalogger.ranchsystems.com and through authorized resellers worldwide.
Contact
Hylon Kaufmann
(877) 399-2770
www.ranchsystems.com
