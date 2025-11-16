A Smarter Grid: Inside OneCircle Energy’s Made-in-America Push to Power the AI Age
Modular clean energy systems by OneCircle Energy merge groundbreaking engineering and AI automation, creating intelligent power systems to meet surging demand.
Miami, FL, November 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The newly launched company is building intelligent, decentralized energy systems designed to keep pace with the world’s digital transformation—using U.S. made technology.
As artificial intelligence, automation, and global connectivity drive an unprecedented surge in power demand, a new company is rethinking how energy flows. OneCircle Energy (www.onecircleenergy.com), a next-generation smart-energy firm has officially launched, introducing an intelligent, decentralized model for power generation, storage, and distribution—one designed for the digital era.
Rather than relying on aging legacy grids and foreign supply chains, OneCircle Energy is building US made, autonomous energy systems that combine AI, IoT, automation, and blockchain to optimize energy production and distribution in real time. The company’s technology and hardware are designed and manufactured in the United States, a strategic move aimed at reducing dependence on imported energy components and strengthening domestic energy resilience.
“Our technology brings digital intelligence into the physical energy network,” says Karpinski, CEO of OneCircle Energy. “The systems we’re building are adaptive, self-learning, and designed to power the world’s next phase of growth. It’s about creating resilient, decentralized infrastructure that keeps pace with the demands of an AI-driven economy—while ensuring critical technologies are built here at home.”
At the center of OneCircle’s approach are several core technologies:
• DeGy Power Block: Modular, kinetic renewable units delivering continuous, clean power—deployable in weeks and immediately scalable.
• Graphene Battery Storage: AI-optimized lithium-graphene systems with triple the lifespan and ultra-fast charging, scalable from residential to utility applications.
• SGP 1000 Smart Grid Power Unit: A digital plug-and-play grid system with blockchain-backed security and predictive analytics.
• Atmospheric Water Generators (AWGs): From air to aqua, AWGs feature smart systems that extract clean water directly from the air.
By merging advanced hardware engineering with intelligent software architecture, OneCircle Energy aims to bridge the growing gap between aging grid infrastructure and the soaring energy requirements of AI data centers, industrial networks, and global manufacturing.
“OneCircle Energy stands at the intersection of innovation and necessity,” Karpinski adds. “As the world races to meet new power realities, we’re focused on building systems that make clean, smart energy universally accessible—built on American innovation and self-sufficiency.”
About OneCircle Energy
OneCircle Energy powers the future through decentralized, intelligent, and clean energy systems. By combining advanced AI with U.S.-made, next-generation energy infrastructure, the company delivers modular solutions that scale seamlessly across industries, governments, and global communities—from power generation and storage to atmospheric water creation.
Media Contact:
press@onecircleenergy.com
+1 (917) 774-8200
As artificial intelligence, automation, and global connectivity drive an unprecedented surge in power demand, a new company is rethinking how energy flows. OneCircle Energy (www.onecircleenergy.com), a next-generation smart-energy firm has officially launched, introducing an intelligent, decentralized model for power generation, storage, and distribution—one designed for the digital era.
Rather than relying on aging legacy grids and foreign supply chains, OneCircle Energy is building US made, autonomous energy systems that combine AI, IoT, automation, and blockchain to optimize energy production and distribution in real time. The company’s technology and hardware are designed and manufactured in the United States, a strategic move aimed at reducing dependence on imported energy components and strengthening domestic energy resilience.
“Our technology brings digital intelligence into the physical energy network,” says Karpinski, CEO of OneCircle Energy. “The systems we’re building are adaptive, self-learning, and designed to power the world’s next phase of growth. It’s about creating resilient, decentralized infrastructure that keeps pace with the demands of an AI-driven economy—while ensuring critical technologies are built here at home.”
At the center of OneCircle’s approach are several core technologies:
• DeGy Power Block: Modular, kinetic renewable units delivering continuous, clean power—deployable in weeks and immediately scalable.
• Graphene Battery Storage: AI-optimized lithium-graphene systems with triple the lifespan and ultra-fast charging, scalable from residential to utility applications.
• SGP 1000 Smart Grid Power Unit: A digital plug-and-play grid system with blockchain-backed security and predictive analytics.
• Atmospheric Water Generators (AWGs): From air to aqua, AWGs feature smart systems that extract clean water directly from the air.
By merging advanced hardware engineering with intelligent software architecture, OneCircle Energy aims to bridge the growing gap between aging grid infrastructure and the soaring energy requirements of AI data centers, industrial networks, and global manufacturing.
“OneCircle Energy stands at the intersection of innovation and necessity,” Karpinski adds. “As the world races to meet new power realities, we’re focused on building systems that make clean, smart energy universally accessible—built on American innovation and self-sufficiency.”
About OneCircle Energy
OneCircle Energy powers the future through decentralized, intelligent, and clean energy systems. By combining advanced AI with U.S.-made, next-generation energy infrastructure, the company delivers modular solutions that scale seamlessly across industries, governments, and global communities—from power generation and storage to atmospheric water creation.
Media Contact:
press@onecircleenergy.com
+1 (917) 774-8200
Contact
OneCircle EnergyContact
Olivia Karpinski
917-774-8200
www.onecircleenergy.com
olivia@onecircleenergy.com
Olivia Karpinski
917-774-8200
www.onecircleenergy.com
olivia@onecircleenergy.com
Categories