Flexaust® Streamlines Growth and Reduces Costs with PIM-Plus™ Data Management Platform
15% Reduction in Data Management Costs and 30% Increase in Product Visibility Achieved Within Months
Melrose, MA, November 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Flexaust®, a leading manufacturer in industrail flexible hose and ducting, has announced measurable business gains following the implementation of PIM-Plus™, a next-generation Product Information Management (PIM) and syndication platform. Within just a few months, Flexaust achieved a 15% reduction in data management costs and a 30% increase in product visibility, underscoring the power of streamlined, accurate, and connected product data.
As product lines expand and channel partners demand instant, accurate information, many manufacturers face similar challenges: disconnected data systems, redundant processes, and outdated information circulating through distributor networks. Flexaust turned to PIM-Plus to overcome these issues and establish a single, centralized “source of truth” across its enterprise.
“Our team needed a solution that would unify data across sales, engineering, and marketing while simplifying how we communicate product information to partners,” said Susanna Vandenberg, Marketing Manager at Flexaust. “PIM-Plus gave us that clarity and efficiency—it’s helped us move faster and serve our partners better.”
By directly integrating with Flexaust’s ERP, PIM-Plus™ has empowered the company to:
Optimize product data across SKUs
Syndicate accurate information to distributors, websites, and partners
Eliminate redundant manual processes
Improve partner satisfaction through real-time, accurate data delivery
“Flexaust’s transformation reflects a growing trend across the manufacturing sector,” said Matt Weiss, Customer Integrations Lead at PIM-Plus™. “As product complexity and data demands rise, companies need scalable, connected solutions that drive measurable business results.”
Why It Matters
The challenges Flexaust faced are common across the industrial and manufacturing landscape—where multiple teams manage separate data systems and partners rely on outdated information. PIM-Plus™ provides manufacturers with the tools to modernize their data infrastructure, enhance distributor collaboration, and convert product information into a competitive advantage.
About PIM-Plus™
PIM-Plus™ is a powerful Product Information Management and syndication platform built for manufacturers and distributors seeking to streamline operations, reduce costs, and accelerate growth. Designed for customization, scalability, and ease of use, PIM-Plus integrates seamlessly with any ERP system and supports unlimited data, teams, and syndication channels.
Learn more at www.pim-plus.com.
About Flexaust®
For over 85 years, Flexaust® has been a trusted manufacturer of durable, flexible hose and ducting solutions for industrial and commercial applications. Flexaust remains committed to innovation, efficiency, and customer success.
Visit www.flexaust.com for more information.
Media Contacts:
Susanna Vandenberg
Marketing Manager, Flexaust®
Matt Weiss
Customer Integrations, PIM-Plus™
As product lines expand and channel partners demand instant, accurate information, many manufacturers face similar challenges: disconnected data systems, redundant processes, and outdated information circulating through distributor networks. Flexaust turned to PIM-Plus to overcome these issues and establish a single, centralized “source of truth” across its enterprise.
“Our team needed a solution that would unify data across sales, engineering, and marketing while simplifying how we communicate product information to partners,” said Susanna Vandenberg, Marketing Manager at Flexaust. “PIM-Plus gave us that clarity and efficiency—it’s helped us move faster and serve our partners better.”
By directly integrating with Flexaust’s ERP, PIM-Plus™ has empowered the company to:
Optimize product data across SKUs
Syndicate accurate information to distributors, websites, and partners
Eliminate redundant manual processes
Improve partner satisfaction through real-time, accurate data delivery
“Flexaust’s transformation reflects a growing trend across the manufacturing sector,” said Matt Weiss, Customer Integrations Lead at PIM-Plus™. “As product complexity and data demands rise, companies need scalable, connected solutions that drive measurable business results.”
Why It Matters
The challenges Flexaust faced are common across the industrial and manufacturing landscape—where multiple teams manage separate data systems and partners rely on outdated information. PIM-Plus™ provides manufacturers with the tools to modernize their data infrastructure, enhance distributor collaboration, and convert product information into a competitive advantage.
About PIM-Plus™
PIM-Plus™ is a powerful Product Information Management and syndication platform built for manufacturers and distributors seeking to streamline operations, reduce costs, and accelerate growth. Designed for customization, scalability, and ease of use, PIM-Plus integrates seamlessly with any ERP system and supports unlimited data, teams, and syndication channels.
Learn more at www.pim-plus.com.
About Flexaust®
For over 85 years, Flexaust® has been a trusted manufacturer of durable, flexible hose and ducting solutions for industrial and commercial applications. Flexaust remains committed to innovation, efficiency, and customer success.
Visit www.flexaust.com for more information.
Media Contacts:
Susanna Vandenberg
Marketing Manager, Flexaust®
Matt Weiss
Customer Integrations, PIM-Plus™
Contact
PIM-PlusContact
Matt Weiss
781-648-9300
www.pim-plus.com
Matt Weiss
781-648-9300
www.pim-plus.com
Multimedia
Categories