Franklin Templeton and Wand AI Forge Multi-Year Partnership to Advance Agentic AI in Asset Management
Palo Alto, CA, November 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Strategic collaboration moves from pilot programs to full-scale enterprise deployment of agentic AI across Franklin Templeton’s global platform.
Franklin Templeton, a global leader in asset management, today announced a strategic partnership with Wand AI to deploy agentic AI across its platform – marking a significant milestone in financial services innovation. Through its collaboration with Wand AI, the firm has been able to implement agentic AI at scale, powered by Wand’s patented Autonomous Workforce and Agent Management technologies.
“Franklin Templeton has a long history of embracing transformative technologies to stay ahead of industry change,” said Vasundhara Chetluru, Head of AI Platform, Franklin Templeton. “Our partnership with Wand AI brings agentic AI out of the lab and into live production – embedded across research, operations, and transformative initiatives. With strong governance in place, we are demonstrating that AI can deliver secure, scalable, and measurable value.”
Over the past year, Franklin Templeton has deepened its collaboration with Wand AI, evolving from pilot programs to full-scale production deployments of intelligent agents across multiple departments. The initial implementation focused on priority use cases within the firm's investment teams. By 2026, Wand-powered agents are expected to be used in key enterprise workflows — supporting investment research, operational efficiency, and digital transformation — all underpinned by rigorous governance and control frameworks.
“At Wand AI, our mission is bold and clear: to elevate AI from experimental technology to a fully integrated, adaptive workforce that drives enterprise-wide transformation and delivers significant business impact. Today's announcement with Franklin Templeton represents a pivotal milestone in this journey, showcasing how AI agents — when properly governed, orchestrated, and deployed as a unified agentic workforce — can seamlessly collaborate with human teams and operate at scale across complex, highly regulated environments to achieve transformative results,” said Rotem Alaluf, CEO, Wand AI.
As financial institutions face increasing pressure to deliver sharper insights, operational excellence, and digital innovation at scale, Franklin Templeton continues to lead with a bold vision for the future. The enterprise-wide deployment enables Franklin Templeton to continuously identify and resolve gaps in AI-driven workflows, allowing for the real-time creation and evolution of complex processes that learn and improve over time.
About Franklin Templeton
Franklin Resources, Inc. is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,500 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the company has over 75 years of investment experience and $1.66 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2025. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.
About Wand AI
Wand AI is the operating system for the agentic workforce — where AI agents are created, executed, orchestrated, and governed as an integral part of enterprise labor. Wand OS empowers seamless collaboration between AI agents and human teams through centralized control, transparency, and continuous productivity optimization.
Backed by foundational patents and live deployments across finance, insurance, energy, and legal sectors, Wand enables enterprises to scale AI labor responsibly, securely, and with measurable impact. Founded in 2023, Wand is headquartered in Palo Alto and New York. Learn more at wand.ai.
Media Contacts
Rebecca Radosevich, Franklin Templeton
rebecca.radosevich@franklintempleton.com
Wand AI
press@wand.ai
Franklin Templeton, a global leader in asset management, today announced a strategic partnership with Wand AI to deploy agentic AI across its platform – marking a significant milestone in financial services innovation. Through its collaboration with Wand AI, the firm has been able to implement agentic AI at scale, powered by Wand’s patented Autonomous Workforce and Agent Management technologies.
“Franklin Templeton has a long history of embracing transformative technologies to stay ahead of industry change,” said Vasundhara Chetluru, Head of AI Platform, Franklin Templeton. “Our partnership with Wand AI brings agentic AI out of the lab and into live production – embedded across research, operations, and transformative initiatives. With strong governance in place, we are demonstrating that AI can deliver secure, scalable, and measurable value.”
Over the past year, Franklin Templeton has deepened its collaboration with Wand AI, evolving from pilot programs to full-scale production deployments of intelligent agents across multiple departments. The initial implementation focused on priority use cases within the firm's investment teams. By 2026, Wand-powered agents are expected to be used in key enterprise workflows — supporting investment research, operational efficiency, and digital transformation — all underpinned by rigorous governance and control frameworks.
“At Wand AI, our mission is bold and clear: to elevate AI from experimental technology to a fully integrated, adaptive workforce that drives enterprise-wide transformation and delivers significant business impact. Today's announcement with Franklin Templeton represents a pivotal milestone in this journey, showcasing how AI agents — when properly governed, orchestrated, and deployed as a unified agentic workforce — can seamlessly collaborate with human teams and operate at scale across complex, highly regulated environments to achieve transformative results,” said Rotem Alaluf, CEO, Wand AI.
As financial institutions face increasing pressure to deliver sharper insights, operational excellence, and digital innovation at scale, Franklin Templeton continues to lead with a bold vision for the future. The enterprise-wide deployment enables Franklin Templeton to continuously identify and resolve gaps in AI-driven workflows, allowing for the real-time creation and evolution of complex processes that learn and improve over time.
About Franklin Templeton
Franklin Resources, Inc. is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,500 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the company has over 75 years of investment experience and $1.66 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2025. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.
About Wand AI
Wand AI is the operating system for the agentic workforce — where AI agents are created, executed, orchestrated, and governed as an integral part of enterprise labor. Wand OS empowers seamless collaboration between AI agents and human teams through centralized control, transparency, and continuous productivity optimization.
Backed by foundational patents and live deployments across finance, insurance, energy, and legal sectors, Wand enables enterprises to scale AI labor responsibly, securely, and with measurable impact. Founded in 2023, Wand is headquartered in Palo Alto and New York. Learn more at wand.ai.
Media Contacts
Rebecca Radosevich, Franklin Templeton
rebecca.radosevich@franklintempleton.com
Wand AI
press@wand.ai
Contact
WandContact
Philippe Chambadal
917-832-3587
wand.ai
Philippe Chambadal
917-832-3587
wand.ai
Categories