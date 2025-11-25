"Yukiguni: Honshu Winter Studies" - Scott Rinckenberger Gallery, North Bend, WA
This fine art photography exhibit showcases images of high-alpine winter environments, from rugged mountain depths to the quiet beauty of Japan. North Bend, WA (Friday, December 5, 2025).
North Bend, WA, November 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Yukiguni—snow country—defines the regions of Japan where Siberian winds cross the Sea of Japan and release some of the heaviest snowfall on earth.
Over five winters in the mountains of central Honshu, these photographs explore the delicate graphicism that emerges from extreme conditions. The mountains near Hakuba and Myoko embody a striking juxtaposition: a delicate, graphic simplicity in the undulating foothills and the seeming fragility of resident flora like birch and bamboo, colliding with a savagery apparent in the rugged high alpine regions and the near-constant storms that batter these mountains with incredible amounts of snow and wind.
“This is winter as both architect and eraser, where violence becomes sculptor and storms leave behind only the essential.
“Working in black and white, these images distill the alpine environment to its essential elements—line, texture, negative space—revealing the quiet geometry that remains when excess is stripped away, leaving only a silencing blanket of snow.”
- Scott Rinckenberger
A cultural center in the idyllic mountain town of North Bend, the Scott Rinckenberger gallery space features a rotating selection of Scott’s work capturing images that celebrate the subtle and sublime elements that inspire his life in the mountains and in the greater Snoqualmie Valley and beyond.
Scott specializes in photographing some of the most pristine and wild places accessible under human power. A lifelong mountain-athlete, Scott’s work is steeped in an admiration for alpine ecosystems. His distinctively reductive compositions of these wild places have been recognized with international awards and art exhibitions as well as featured with some of the world’s most respected and iconic outdoor brands.
As the preponderance of Scott’s photography is created in wilderness settings, his work is inextricably linked to the environment. Scott actively supports local and global environmental efforts through his commitment to 1% for the Planet while honoring the Snoqualmie Tribe Ancestral Land Movement. His hope is that this work will inspire people to seek experiences which spark a close examination of life, create a deep appreciation for its inherent beauty, and result in a lifelong commitment to explore, protect and become an integral part of the beautiful tapestry of nature.
Scott Rinckenberger Gallery
106 W North Bend Way
North Bend, WA
Gallery Hours:
Thurs - Sat 12 - 6
Sun 12 - 5
Or by appointment:
gallery@scottrinck.com
To learn more:
scottrinck.com/blogs/news
Over five winters in the mountains of central Honshu, these photographs explore the delicate graphicism that emerges from extreme conditions. The mountains near Hakuba and Myoko embody a striking juxtaposition: a delicate, graphic simplicity in the undulating foothills and the seeming fragility of resident flora like birch and bamboo, colliding with a savagery apparent in the rugged high alpine regions and the near-constant storms that batter these mountains with incredible amounts of snow and wind.
“This is winter as both architect and eraser, where violence becomes sculptor and storms leave behind only the essential.
“Working in black and white, these images distill the alpine environment to its essential elements—line, texture, negative space—revealing the quiet geometry that remains when excess is stripped away, leaving only a silencing blanket of snow.”
- Scott Rinckenberger
A cultural center in the idyllic mountain town of North Bend, the Scott Rinckenberger gallery space features a rotating selection of Scott’s work capturing images that celebrate the subtle and sublime elements that inspire his life in the mountains and in the greater Snoqualmie Valley and beyond.
Scott specializes in photographing some of the most pristine and wild places accessible under human power. A lifelong mountain-athlete, Scott’s work is steeped in an admiration for alpine ecosystems. His distinctively reductive compositions of these wild places have been recognized with international awards and art exhibitions as well as featured with some of the world’s most respected and iconic outdoor brands.
As the preponderance of Scott’s photography is created in wilderness settings, his work is inextricably linked to the environment. Scott actively supports local and global environmental efforts through his commitment to 1% for the Planet while honoring the Snoqualmie Tribe Ancestral Land Movement. His hope is that this work will inspire people to seek experiences which spark a close examination of life, create a deep appreciation for its inherent beauty, and result in a lifelong commitment to explore, protect and become an integral part of the beautiful tapestry of nature.
Scott Rinckenberger Gallery
106 W North Bend Way
North Bend, WA
Gallery Hours:
Thurs - Sat 12 - 6
Sun 12 - 5
Or by appointment:
gallery@scottrinck.com
To learn more:
scottrinck.com/blogs/news
Contact
Scott Rinckenberger GalleryContact
Jane Mauser
425-985-9287
scottrinck.com
Jane Mauser
425-985-9287
scottrinck.com
Multimedia
Snowboarder with Hakuba Shrine
Come experience the magic of Yukiguni with us at the Scott Rinckenberger gallery.
Categories