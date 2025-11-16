Prestige Auto Tech Launches New Pompano Beach Location, Serving Luxury and Exotic Vehicle Owners
Prestige Auto Tech, a family-owned business founded in 2006, opens its fifth location in Pompano Beach. Specializing in luxury and exotic vehicles, offering a 3-year/36,000-mile nationwide warranty, the company remains customer-focused and team-driven, continuing its faith-guided growth with plans to open 1–2 new locations annually.
pompano beach, FL, November 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Prestige Auto Tech Celebrates Grand Opening of New Pompano Beach Location
Prestige Auto Tech, a family-owned automotive service company founded in 2006, proudly announces the grand opening of its newest location at 2511 W Sample Road, Unit A, Pompano Beach, FL 33076. This marks the company’s fifth location, continuing its steady growth while maintaining the personal touch and customer-first philosophy of a small business.
Prestige Auto Tech is known for its expertise in luxury and exotic vehicles and provides complete automotive service and repairs. Customers also enjoy the company’s 3-year / 36,000-mile nationwide warranty, offering confidence and peace of mind.
Even as the company expands, it remains a family-owned, customer-focused business. “We may be opening our fifth location, but we continue to operate as a small business that puts our team and customers first,” said Hernan Cornejo, Founder of Prestige Auto Tech. “We are deeply thankful to God and to our incredible team — without them, none of this would be possible. With God’s guidance, we hope to continue opening 1–2 new locations each year.”
The new Pompano Beach location reinforces Prestige Auto Tech’s commitment to quality, integrity, and exceptional customer service, delivering the same trusted experience that has earned the company thousands of satisfied clients since 2006.
About Prestige Auto Tech
Founded in 2006, Prestige Auto Tech is a leading automotive service provider with five locations across South Florida. The company specializes in luxury and exotic vehicles and operates with a customer-first philosophy, combining technical expertise, transparency, and faith-driven values.
Prestige Auto Tech, a family-owned automotive service company founded in 2006, proudly announces the grand opening of its newest location at 2511 W Sample Road, Unit A, Pompano Beach, FL 33076. This marks the company’s fifth location, continuing its steady growth while maintaining the personal touch and customer-first philosophy of a small business.
Prestige Auto Tech is known for its expertise in luxury and exotic vehicles and provides complete automotive service and repairs. Customers also enjoy the company’s 3-year / 36,000-mile nationwide warranty, offering confidence and peace of mind.
Even as the company expands, it remains a family-owned, customer-focused business. “We may be opening our fifth location, but we continue to operate as a small business that puts our team and customers first,” said Hernan Cornejo, Founder of Prestige Auto Tech. “We are deeply thankful to God and to our incredible team — without them, none of this would be possible. With God’s guidance, we hope to continue opening 1–2 new locations each year.”
The new Pompano Beach location reinforces Prestige Auto Tech’s commitment to quality, integrity, and exceptional customer service, delivering the same trusted experience that has earned the company thousands of satisfied clients since 2006.
About Prestige Auto Tech
Founded in 2006, Prestige Auto Tech is a leading automotive service provider with five locations across South Florida. The company specializes in luxury and exotic vehicles and operates with a customer-first philosophy, combining technical expertise, transparency, and faith-driven values.
Contact
Prestige Auto TechContact
Hernan Cornejo
305-969-0892
prestigeautotech.net
Hernan Cornejo
305-969-0892
prestigeautotech.net
Categories