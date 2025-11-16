Prestige Auto Tech Launches New Pompano Beach Location, Serving Luxury and Exotic Vehicle Owners

Prestige Auto Tech, a family-owned business founded in 2006, opens its fifth location in Pompano Beach. Specializing in luxury and exotic vehicles, offering a 3-year/36,000-mile nationwide warranty, the company remains customer-focused and team-driven, continuing its faith-guided growth with plans to open 1–2 new locations annually.