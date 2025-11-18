NetQuest Corporation Awarded Multi-Million Dollar Cybersecurity Contract for SNS2000 Streaming Network Sensor by Tier 1 Global Service Provider

NetQuest won a multi-million, multi-year contract with a Tier 1 global service provider to deploy its SNS2000 sensor starting in 2026. The platform will provide hyperscale network visibility to power AI-driven threat detection and response. Announced alongside their attendance at Milipol Paris 2025, the deal reinforces NetQuest’s role in supporting large-scale, advanced cybersecurity operations.