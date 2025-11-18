NetQuest Corporation Awarded Multi-Million Dollar Cybersecurity Contract for SNS2000 Streaming Network Sensor by Tier 1 Global Service Provider
NetQuest won a multi-million, multi-year contract with a Tier 1 global service provider to deploy its SNS2000 sensor starting in 2026. The platform will provide hyperscale network visibility to power AI-driven threat detection and response. Announced alongside their attendance at Milipol Paris 2025, the deal reinforces NetQuest’s role in supporting large-scale, advanced cybersecurity operations.
Mount Laurel, NJ, November 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- NetQuest Corporation, a leading provider of advanced network visibility and intelligence solutions, today announced it has been awarded a multi-million dollar, multi-year cybersecurity contract for its flagship SNS2000 Streaming Network Sensor by a Tier 1 global service provider. The customer is leveraging NetQuest’s technology as part of its expanding cybersecurity program to assess, identify, and manage risks from emerging cyber threats.
Under the agreement, NetQuest began shipping SNS2000 sensors in 2025, with deployment planned across the service provider’s global network footprint in 2026. The SNS2000 provides hyperscale network session visibility, enabling AI-accelerated detection of botnets, anomalous activity, and other malicious events.
The data generated by the SNS2000 will also serve as a critical input to AI-driven cyber threat hunting and analytics platforms, enhancing the customer’s ability to detect subtle, evolving attack patterns across vast network environments. By integrating high-fidelity, structured network intelligence with artificial intelligence and machine learning engines, the service provider can strengthen predictive defenses and improve incident response times.
This announcement coincides with NetQuest’s participation in the Milipol Paris 2025 Conference, taking place the week of November 17, where the company will showcase its SNS2000 and other advanced network intelligence solutions. Visitors can learn more about how NetQuest enables AI-powered cyber threat hunting and proactive network defense at the event.
The enriched visibility provided by SNS2000 will enable the service provider to protect its infrastructure against sophisticated attacks, similar in nature to large-scale events such as Salt Typhoon, and to proactively inform customers or block malicious traffic traversing its network.
“This contract represents a major milestone for NetQuest and validates the value our SNS2000 brings to the global cybersecurity community,” said Jesse Price, CEO of NetQuest Corporation. “As cyber threats become more sophisticated, AI-driven defenses depend on the quality of the data they ingest. The SNS2000 delivers the actionable network intelligence needed to power the next generation of automated threat detection and response.”
The award reinforces NetQuest’s position as a trusted technology partner for hyperscale, mission-critical networks. With its SNS2000, NetQuest delivers a high-performance, scalable, and cost-effective solution that transforms raw network data into actionable intelligence, enabling service providers and government defense agencies to strengthen cyber resilience at scale.
To learn more about the SNS2000 and NetQuest’s Streaming Network Sensor portfolio, visit https://netquestcorp.com/streaming-network-sensors/.
About NetQuest Corporation
NetQuest Corporation is a leading innovator in network intelligence and visibility solutions that empower organizations to see, understand, and act on what’s happening across their networks. Trusted by service providers, enterprises, and government agencies worldwide, NetQuest delivers scalable platforms that transform network data into actionable intelligence for cybersecurity and intelligence applications
For more information, visit www.netquestcorp.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X.
