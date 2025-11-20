Nashville Lavender Pioneer Gigi de Lugo Secures Majority Ownership of Permanent Farm in Joelton, Tennessee

Gigi de Lugo, the visionary Southern lavender horticulturist and founder of Gigi’s Lavender Nursery & Farm, today announces that she has strengthened her long-term control of the farm’s permanent home in Joelton, Tennessee, through the recent acquisition of additional member shares in Joelton Farm, LLC. As Managing Member, Gigi now holds an 80% majority beneficial ownership interest in the property on which her acclaimed lavender nursery and farm operate.