Gallion Health Appoints Mathieu Baissac as Chief Technology Officer to Accelerate Innovation and Growth

Gallion Health has appointed Mathieu Baissac as Chief Technology Officer to lead technology strategy and platform scalability. Baissac will drive innovation across engineering, data, and DevOps to advance Gallion’s mission of transforming the “bill-only” supply chain for health systems. The company’s cloud platform automates surgical billing and analytics, reducing task time by 75% and billing errors from 18% to 3%.