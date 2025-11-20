Gallion Health Appoints Mathieu Baissac as Chief Technology Officer to Accelerate Innovation and Growth
Gallion Health has appointed Mathieu Baissac as Chief Technology Officer to lead technology strategy and platform scalability. Baissac will drive innovation across engineering, data, and DevOps to advance Gallion’s mission of transforming the “bill-only” supply chain for health systems. The company’s cloud platform automates surgical billing and analytics, reducing task time by 75% and billing errors from 18% to 3%.
Baltimore, MD, November 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gallion Health today announced the appointment of Mathieu Baissac as Chief Technology Officer. In this role, he will lead Gallion’s technology strategy and platform scalability to advance the company’s mission of transforming the “bill-only” supply-chain experience for health systems.
Gallion Health delivers a cloud-based, clinically integrated platform that streamlines high-cost surgical and implant purchasing by automating billing, reconciliation, contracts, and analytics. Originally developed by the University of Maryland Medical System and spun out in 2025, Gallion has helped partners reduce task time by 75 percent and cut billing errors from 18 to 3 percent.
Baissac brings extensive experience in scaling enterprise platforms and leading high-performance technology teams. He will oversee engineering, architecture, data, and DevOps while partnering across the organization to drive innovation and operational excellence.
“I’m excited to join Gallion Health at such a pivotal stage,” said Mathieu Baissac. “Technology is the bridge between health-care ambition and real-world impact. My focus is building a scalable, secure platform that empowers teams to deliver smarter, faster solutions and better outcomes for providers and patients.”
Jeffrey Sopko, President & CEO of Gallion Health, added:
“Mathieu’s expertise and leadership are a perfect match for Gallion’s next phase of growth. His ability to connect technology vision with execution will strengthen our platform and accelerate our expansion across the health-care ecosystem.”
About Gallion Health
Gallion Health is a health-technology company focused on modernizing the bill-only supply chain for health systems. Its platform simplifies and standardizes workflows while improving transparency, efficiency, and cost control. Learn more at gallionhealth.com.
About Gallion Health
Gallion Health is a health-technology company focused on modernizing the bill-only supply chain for health systems. Its platform simplifies and standardizes workflows while improving transparency, efficiency, and cost control. Learn more at gallionhealth.com.
Jeffrey S. Sopko
857-219-4338
www.gallionhealth.com
